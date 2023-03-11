Manpower crisis hampers silk industry in Rajshahi

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

RAJSHAHI, Mar 10: Silk industrial units of the district are set to face existence crisis due to various problems including capital crisis in purchasing cocoon and acute manpower shortage.

Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB) has been undergoing manpower crisis for a long time.

There are 581 approved posts at BSDB. Of these, 152 ones are posted while the vacant posts stand at 429.

Already another crisis is going on due to pending labourers' salary of six months. Recently, male and female labourers staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of Rajashahi Silk Factory demanding payment of their dues. They also staged demonstration three more times earlier.

Despite the manpower crisis, BSDB is trying to turn around. The silk research institute has developed nine species of high-yielding blue vitriol (copper sulphate). So the average cocoon production has increased to 30-70 kilogram. 

To expand and develop the silk industry of the country, BSDB was established in 1977. Later on, the BSDB has been facing manpower crisis.

On condition of anonymity, one employee said, "I am hiccupping, doing work of more than one person."

A total of 157 labourers of Bangladesh Silk Research and Training Institute (BSRTI) are moving for their seven-month salary.

When tried over mobile phone for several times for his comment, Chief Assistant Director (Electricity) and Director (Additional Charge-Research and Training) Kazi Rafiqul Islam didn't receive it. 

 Director (Finance and Planning) of BSDB Dr  M A Mannan said, Silk Development Board, Silk Foundation, and BSRTI have been merged; recruiting has been remaining suspended since 2013; each has been given charge of extra four/five persons.


