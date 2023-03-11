Three ‘commit suicide’ in Gopalganj, Rajshahi

Three people including a couple have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in three days.





GOPALGANJ: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself after being cheated in love in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Nabila Afrin, 18, daughter of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ghoradair Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Government Women's College.





Nabila's relatives alleged that Nabila had an affair with one Israfil Talukder, 25, of Kekania Village. Recently, the girl asked him to marry her. But Israfil refused to marry.





The teenager got angry and hanged herself from the ceiling of her room at around 8pm.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





RAJSHAHI: A man and his wife have allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Shah Makhdum Police Station (PS) area in the city on Monday.





The deceased were identified as Md Sajal, 22, and his wife Rozina Khatun, 20, residents of Bara Bariya Miapara area under Shah Makhdum PS.





Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shah Makhdum PS, said the couple took poison on Sunday night. Sensing the matter, the family members took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where Rozina died immediately after admission. Later on, Sajal died on Monday morning.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the RMCH morgue for autopsies.





The reason behind their committing suicide could not be known immediately.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.