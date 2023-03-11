Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in Gopalganj, Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three people including a couple have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself after being cheated in love in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nabila Afrin, 18, daughter of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ghoradair Village in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Government Women's College.

Nabila's relatives alleged that Nabila had an affair with one Israfil Talukder, 25, of Kekania Village. Recently, the girl asked him to marry her. But Israfil refused to marry.

The teenager got angry and hanged herself from the ceiling of her room at around 8pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

RAJSHAHI: A man and his wife have allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their residence in Shah Makhdum Police Station (PS) area in the city on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Sajal, 22, and his wife Rozina Khatun, 20, residents of Bara Bariya Miapara area under Shah Makhdum PS.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shah Makhdum PS, said the couple took poison on Sunday night. Sensing the matter, the family members took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where Rozina died immediately after admission. Later on, Sajal died on Monday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the RMCH morgue for autopsies.

The reason behind their committing suicide could not be known immediately.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Manpower crisis hampers silk industry in Rajshahi
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Gopalganj, Rajshahi
Four people burnt, 16 shops gutted by fire in five districts
MCC makes remarkable progress in improving civic services
Five minors drown in four districts
National Disaster Preparedness Day observed in Bogura
Fake juice factory fined at Sonargaon
Fishing goes unabated in Meghna amid ban


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft