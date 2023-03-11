Four people burnt, 16 shops gutted by fire in five districts

Four people including a mentally-disabled woman were burnt to death and at least 16 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in five districts- Chattogram, Natore, Laxmipur, Naogaon and Sylhet, recently.





CHATTOGRAM: A worker was allegedly burnt to death at a ship-breaking yard in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Md Ashraf Mollah, 60, son of late Osman Mollah of Kumardanga area under Lohagara Upazila in Narail.





Co-workers said Ashraf sustained severe burn injuries while he was cutting a scrap ship with gas at 'M/S Taher Ship Yard' in Baroaulia Union, adjacent to coast of the Bay of Bengal. He was taken to Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they added.





Md Alauddin Talukdar, an assistant sub-inspector of the CMCH Police outpost, said he succumbed to his injuries at around 2pm while undergoing treatment.





NATORE: A van-puller was burnt to death in fire that broke out at a market in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





Three others were also burnt in the fire that originated at Kumgram Bazar in the upazila at around 10:30pm.





The deceased was identified as Jago Pramanik.





Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ariful Islam said a gas cylinder of Habibur Rahman's locked shop exploded at night. Then the fire soon engulfed the other shops.





The van-puller died while trying to douse the blaze with the locals.





Three burnt persons are undergoing treatment at Singra Upazila Health Complex.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.







LAXMIPUR: An elderly man was burnt to death and two shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





Deceased Mafiz Ullah, 90, was a resident of Razibpur Village in the upazila.







The incident took place in Alia Madrasa area on the Begumganj-Laxmipur regional highway in the district town at early hours.





Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze.





However, the body of Mafiz Ullah was recovered and sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Laxmipur Sadar PS OC Md Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.







MANDA, NAOGAON: A mentally-disabled woman was burnt to death in a fire that broke out in Manda Upazila of the district early Sunday.





The incident took place in Chaknandaram Village under Ganeshpur Union of the upazila at around 1am.





The deceased was identified as Anwara Bibi, 60, wife of Piar Box Mandal, a resident of the area.





Local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Piar Box early Sunday.





On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and with the help of locals, controlled the blaze after about one hour of frantic effort.





Later on, they found the charred body of Anwara inside the house.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Manda PS OC Nur-a Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





SYLHET: At least fourteen shops were gutted by fire at Dayamir Bazar in Osmani Nagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in the market at around 6am, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.





On information, one fire tender was pressed into service and it took them nearly an hour to bring the flames under control, said Apu Ahmed, in-charge of Tajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.





The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.







Dayamir UP Chairman STM Fakhar Uddin said he visited the scene after being informed.





Affected shop owners claimed that the extent of loss caused by the fire would be about Tk 40 lakh, the UP chairman added.