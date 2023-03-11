MCC makes remarkable progress in improving civic services

MYMENSINGH, Mar 10: As the country's latest municipality, the Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) has made a remarkable progress in improving the quality of civic services including infrastructure development and waste management.







Over the last four years since its establishment on October 14, 2018, the MCC has implemented a lot of projects to ensure quality life of the city-dwellers.







Despite adverse impacts amid the Covid-19 as well as Russia-Ukraine war, MCC carried out all the development activities in an efficient manner under the leadership of Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu.







Once Mymensingh was a city of garbage. It is now being transformed into a clean one. The MCC is managing about 500 million tonnes of waste daily, with its limited manpower. Night waste management is making an expected progress.





Since his taking over the charge in May, 2019, Mayor Titu has implemented projects of Tk 563 crore out of Tk 1,575 crore projects.



According to sources at the City Corporation, currently the MCC is implementing projects- 97 km of RCC, 78 km of BC and 2 km of CC roads, 85 km of drains, and 7 km of footpaths. Besides, 80 km of new roads and 43 km of drains are also being implemented.







Wide roads and drains are visible, especially in wards 22 to 33 under the City Corporation that has been upgraded from the Union Parishad status.





Consolidation of the urban drainage network through underground pipe drains has largely alleviated the city's water-logging problem.





The work of installing modern LED lights along with poles on about 165 km roads in different wards has been completed.







Mayor's work in dealing with corona, keeping people safe and reaching humanitarian aid to people has widely been appreciated. He distributed 1,327 mt rice and food aid of Tk 65 lakh from the government and city corporation; besides, he also distributed lakhs of packets of food items among the needy people at his own initiative. Under his special vaccination campaign, the two doses of corona vaccination was completed by about 95 per cent in the city area.





The sources said, a city maternity and three primary health-care centres were also established in 2022. Mothers and children are receiving health-care from these centres free of cost. No dengue fatality was reported for proper managing of mosquito hotspots. A-100 per cent success was recorded in Vitamin A+ Campaign, EPI activities, and de-worming.





To improve the quality of life of the marginalised groups, since 2018, 1,192 people have been trained in beauty parlour, computer, driving, and mobile servicing. Education scholarship was given to 2,576 students. Nutritional support was provided to 1,476 people. Health-nutrition counselling and nutrition materials were given to 312 adolescent girls. Tube-wells were given to the disadvantaged groups.





To spread the spirit of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War, the mayor has established Joi Bangla Chattar near Shambhuganj Bridge, and Bangabandhu Gallery in the townhall.





Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu said, "I am working together with everyone to modernise the City Corporation that is the gift of the Prime Minister to the people of Mymensingh. Corona epidemic and global crisis have slowed down our pace a bit. But we are working our best for the welfare of the people."





At present, MCC is constructing a bus and truck stand, Shishu Park, Nagar Bhavan, graveyard for Muslims, Swashanghat for Hindus and others, and water treatment plant to make the city a modern and sustainable one, the sources further said.







If these initiatives are implemented, it is expected that the expectations of the city-dwellers will be fulfilled to a large extent.