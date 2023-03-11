Five minors drown in four districts

Five minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Shariatpur, Mymensingh, Jhalakati and Dinajpur, in three days.





SHARIATPUR: A minor child drowned in the Padma River in Zajira Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.





The incident took place at Samad Matabbor Ghat of Palerchar Union at around 7 pm.





Deceased Jannat Akhter, 10, was the daughter of Khorshed alias Monnan Matabbar, a resident of Matbarkandi Village under the union.





Khorshed Matabbor, the deceased's father, said Jannat along with Barsha Akhter, her cousin sister, went to the river to take bath when he was working in a field adjacent to its bank. After some time, he rushed there hearing a shout for help and rescued Barsha but his daughter drowned there.





Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A 14-month-old child drowned in a bucket of water in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.





The deceased was identified as Mariam, daughter of Nurul Islam, a resident of Uttar Harina Village in the upazila.





According sources, at one stage of playing, the child crawled into a bucket full of water kept on the yard of her house and fell on it. Panchbag Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mahbubul Alam Mahbub confirmed the matter.





JHALAKATI: Two siblings drowned in a river in Sadar Upazila of of the district on Tuesday noon.





The incident took place in Bhatarkanda Village under Dhansiri Union of the upazila at around 2pm.





The deceased were identified as Md Amanullah, 12 and his brother Md Abdullah, 10, sons of Sumon Hossain, and residents of the village.





According to locals, the brothers went to the river to take bath without informing their family members. After some time, the family members started searching for them and saw the bodies were floating on water.





They were taken to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.





Jhalakati Sadar PS OC Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.





DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday.





The incident took place in Dighiratna Village under Bhaduria Union at around 3pm.





The deceased was identified as Tawsib, 2, son of Raihan Kabir of the area.





According to the deceased's family members, the child slipped into the pond when he was playing beside it.





After finishing her work, the deceased's mother saw the child was floating on water.





The family members took him to a local clinic at Bhaduria Bazaar, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Zajira Police Station (PS) Mustafizur Rahman said locals recovered the child's body after two and a half hours of search.Bhaduria UP Chairman Babul Ahsanul Kabir Shamim confirmed the matter.