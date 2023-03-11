National Disaster Preparedness Day observed in Bogura BOGURA, Mar 10: The National Disaster Preparedness Day-2023 was observed in Sadat Upazila of the district on Friday with the theme of 'Smart Bangladesher Protaya, Durjog Prastuti Sabsomoy'.





The district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office on the occasion of the day in collaboration with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.





Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme with DC Saiful Islam in the chair.





The chief guest said in his speech, "Due to climate change, the tendency of disasters has increased in the world. As we fought in the Liberation War, we have to fight together in the face of disaster."





The government has developed a disaster-resistant system to build Smart Bangladesh and various arrangements have already been completed in flood-prone areas in Bangladesh including shelter centres and Mujib Fort, he said.





District Awami League President Mojibur Rahman Majnu, Additional DC (General) Dinesh Sarkar, Additional Superintendent of Police Sarafat Hossain, and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Golam Kibria, among others, also spoke at the discussion.





Earlier, a rally was brought out at around 10am which paraded the main streets of the town.