Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fake juice factory fined at Sonargaon

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Mar 10: A factory has been fined Tk 2 lakh for producing fake juice in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection with assistance of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11) conducted a drive from 9am to 2pm at Welcome Star Fruit and BD Royal factory in Pirojpur area of the upazila.

The mobile court fined the factory owner Afzal Hossain, 29, Tk 2 lakh for producing fake juice. RAB members also seized and destroyed 14,000 litres of fake juice from the factory.

RAB-11 Deputy Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury said the factory owner was producing fake juice in the factory and supplying it different parts of the country for long.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Manpower crisis hampers silk industry in Rajshahi
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Gopalganj, Rajshahi
Four people burnt, 16 shops gutted by fire in five districts
MCC makes remarkable progress in improving civic services
Five minors drown in four districts
National Disaster Preparedness Day observed in Bogura
Fake juice factory fined at Sonargaon
Fishing goes unabated in Meghna amid ban


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft