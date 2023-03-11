Fake juice factory fined at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Mar 10: A factory has been fined Tk 2 lakh for producing fake juice in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.





Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection with assistance of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11) conducted a drive from 9am to 2pm at Welcome Star Fruit and BD Royal factory in Pirojpur area of the upazila.





The mobile court fined the factory owner Afzal Hossain, 29, Tk 2 lakh for producing fake juice. RAB members also seized and destroyed 14,000 litres of fake juice from the factory.





RAB-11 Deputy Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury said the factory owner was producing fake juice in the factory and supplying it different parts of the country for long.