Fishing goes unabated in Meghna amid ban

MONPURA, BHOLA, Mar 10: Under the shade of local influential people and by managing local administration, unscrupulous fishermen are carrying out fishing amid ban in reserved zone of the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila of the district.





The current ban starting from March 1 is being flouted. According to field sources, these fishers are setting three types of fishing nets, Behundi, Chargherao, and Current nets in the river.







Jhatka and other fishes are netted. Jhatka and different species of fishes are selling publicly at different haats and bazaars.







Hilsa researcher Dr Anisur Rahman said, due to such fishing in the reserved zone of the Meghna, breeding of Hilsa and other fish species is hampered.







These nets should be removed soon, and local administration should take effective measures in order to ensure proper breeding, he added.





Some fishermen alleged, by managing the local administration and the influential the unscrupulous fishers are freely catching fishes in the Meghna River. In association with local public representatives, they are netting Jhatka and other fishes and selling those in local bazaars.





According to sources at the Department of Fisheries, the Hilsa ban (Mar1-April 30) is going on across 180-kilometre (km) stretch of the Meghna from Ilisha-Bhola to Charpial-Monpura. This 180-km channel has been declared reserved zone by the government.





A recent visit found desperate fishing scene ranging from Hazirhat fish-landing station at Monpura to Charpial. Local administration is making an eyewash monitoring.





Monpura Upazila Fisheries Officer Victor Bain said, "We get to face confronts at every step while conducting campaign. Despite that our campaign is continuing."





When asked about the alleged 'manage-process', he said, he does not know it.





Commander of Coast Guard Contingent-Monpura Md Hakim said, the campaign is continuing; Monpura is surrounded by the Meghna River; if campaign is made in one side, other side remains open; this advantage is being taken by some fishermen.





Monpura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Noman said, "The government has allotted power to the fisheries office for fining and jailing unscrupulous fishers. I am giving instructions to see the matter with importance."