Teenager dies in tire burst in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Mar 10: A teenage boy was killed as a tire of a mahindra (local vehicle) burst when he was pumping air into it in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The incident took place at Bhai Bhai Engineering Workshop at Kathaldangi Bazar in the upazila at noon.





The deceased was identified as Alamin, 16, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Fulpar Village in the upazila.





Owner of the workshop Robiul Islam said Alamin was pumping air into the tire of a mahendra after opening the workshop at noon. The tire exploded when he was pumping air into it, which left him critically injured.





He was rescued and taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.