Four electrocuted in four districts

Four people including two schoolboys have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Laxmipur, Dinajpur and Sirajganj, recently.





NOAKHALI: A boy was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.





The incident took place in Charmajid Village under Charbata Union of the upazila at around 1pm.





Deceased Tajul Islam Rabbi, 10, was the son of Johirul Islam, a resident of the village.





Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Deb Priyo Das said the child came in contact with an electric wire when another person was watering a pond by an electric pump at noon, which left him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.





LAXMIPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Dewan Hafiz, 12, son of Mostafizur Rahman, of Pashchim Latifpur Village under Chandraganj Union in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Pratapganj High School in Chandraganj.





Locals said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire on Sunday while playing on the roof of a building near Florida Petrol Pump at Chandraganj Bazar, which left him injured.





Locals rescued him and took to a hospital. As his condition deteriorated further, he was shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later on, Hafiz died after being taken there.





DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Khansama Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Shuvo, 30, son of Anisur Rahman of Panchapukur Jharpara area under Sadar Upazila in Nilphamari District. He was a lineman of palli bidyut.





Local sources said Hafizur along with his colleague Rafiqul Islam was working in Ghatpar Pashchim Para area under Alokjhari Union of Khansama Upazila on March 4. At one stage, Hafizur came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued him and rushed to Khansama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.







Being informed, police recovered the body.





Khansama PS OC Chittaranjan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.







SIRAJGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Ullapara Upazila of the district.





The deceased was identified as Abdul Momin, 30, a resident of Tetulia Village under Borhar Union of the upazila.





According to the deceased's family members, Abdul Momin came in contact with a live electric wire when he attempted to turn on an electric pump on March 4. He was critically injured at that time.





Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.





Ullapara PS OC Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.