Thrust on keeping food bank activities functioning for char people





"The people of char and its neighbouring river basin experience natural calamities like flood, river erosion and severe cold wave from January to December. During the time of disasters, the people, particularly the poor and day-labourers, become jobless as a result their sorrows know no bound for want of employment.





During this time, food bank can support the vulnerable people to pass their critical time without sufferings and trouble," they said.

They made the comments while they were addressing a view-exchange meeting on Friendship's support for people's own innovative activities in food security in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here on Tuesday.





Friendship, a leading non-government organization of the country, arranged the function under the project of Strengthening Food Security and Nutrition of the Flood-impacted Communities of Northern Bangladesh in times of International Food Price Hike and Associated Food Crisis funded by Friendship Luexmbourg.







Deputy Director of local government section of the DC office Shariful Islam attended the function as the chief guest and ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato spoke at the event as the special guest while Assistant Director of Friendship Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman presided over the function.







The function began through a welcome speech delivered by Senior Project Manager Nazmul Hossain, and then a PowerPoint presentation on the subject was done by Senior Programme Specialist Romanul Ferdous.







In his presentation, Ferdous said, as the food bank played a significant and positive role to overcome the critical time of the hard-to-reach char people during the corona pandemic period, the organization took an initiative to continue the food bank activity under the project for the term of one year.







After one year, the duration of the project would expire. The objective of the discussion with various stakeholders is how to survive and sustain the food banks after ending the duration of the project, he concluded.







During the open discussion session of the meeting, District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman, Additional Deputy Director of the DAE Md Rustam Ali, Disability Affairs Officer Akter Hossain, Assistant Programme Manager Rezoanul Haque, Mollarchar Union Parishad Chairman Saiduzzaman Sarker and Kamarjani Union Parishad Chairman Matiar Rahman spoke, among others.







After elaborate discussion, many suggestions and recommendations were adopted to make the food banks sustainable in the chars of the districts.





Earlier, Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman elaborately described the positive impact of the food banks set up by Friendship at Kalasonar Char under Fulchhari Upazila during the corona pandemic in 2020 and 2021.







