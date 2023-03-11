20 nabbed with drugs in nine dists

A total of 20 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar, Natore, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Barishal, Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Joypurhat, in recent times.





NARAYANGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a bus driver along with 10,000 yaba tablets from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Bandar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.





The arrested man is Lutfur Rahman alias Bullet, 32, hails from Kabilapara area under Sadar Upazila of Tangail District.





Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheikh Billal Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a bus on the highway under Bandar Upazila at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





Legal steps will be taken against the arrested in this regard, the ASP added.





UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 4,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.





The arrested person is Kamal Uddin, 35, a resident of Thaingkhali Hakimpara Village under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.





RAB-15 Senior Deputy Director Md Jamilul Haque said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted drive in Thaingkhali Hakimpara Village in the evening, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.





During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that he used to collect and sell the drugs in several areas, he said.





However, after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.





NATORE: Five people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Baraigram upazilas of the district in two days.





Members of RAB, in an anti-drug drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 50 kilograms of hemp worth about Tk 15 lakh from Sadar Upazila on Tuesday morning.





The arrested men are: Md Rafique Hawlader, 24, hails from Purba Bhandaria Village of Bhandaria Upazila in Pirojpur District; and Md Eyasin Kabir Nirob, 20, from Kandi area in Chawgachha Upazila of Jashore District.





RAB-5 CPC-2 Natore Camp Commander ASP Md Farhad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Boroharishpur Bypass area in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





Meanwhile, they also seized the drugs carrying truck, garments jute, two mobile phone sets and three SIM cards from their possession.





A case was filed with the PS concerned under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the RAB official added.





Earlier, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 1,025 litres of liquor from Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The arrested are Shrabon gomez, 28, Plabon Gomez, 25, and Dileep Biswas, 40, residents of Harua Christianpara Village in the upazila.





RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander ASP Md Farhad Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village and arrested the trio along with the drugs.





During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed that they used to make and sell liquor in several areas of the upazila.





A case was filed with Baraigram PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala PS Mohammad Saiful confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.





The arrested is Kalachan, 40, a resident of Kalihar Village of the upazila.





The OC said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the village at around 10 pm on Monday and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Purbadhala PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 30 kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.





The arrested man is Yar Hossain, 32, a resident of Abdullahpur Village under Chandura Union in the upazila.





RAB-14 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Akkash Ali conducted a drive in Chandura Bazar area in the morning and arrested the man. They recovered the hemp from a micro-bus.





A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.





BARISHAL: Five persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.





Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 35 kilograms of hemp from Sadhur Bottala area in the city on Sunday night.





The arrested man is Golam Rabbani Alif, 31, hails from Narsinhapur Village under Ashulia PS in Savar of Dhaka.





DNC sources said the team arrested him with the hemp from a private car after conducting a drive in Sadhur Bottala area at night.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kawnia PS in this regard.





Assistant Director of Barishal Divisional DNC Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.







Earlier, Police arrested a youth along with 106 bottles of phensedyl from Bakerganj Upazila on Sunday morning.





The arrested is Ali Azim, 27, son of Hafez Maulana Abdullah of Bottala Nobogram Road area in the city.





Bakerganj PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said on information, police arrested him along with the phensedyl from Atakathi area under Bharpasha Union in the upazila.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against him.







Meanwhile, Police arrested a couple along with 4kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila on March 3.





The arrested are: Md Raju Sharif, 33, son of Md Ali Hossain of Charkawa Union, and his wife Laki Akhter, 30.







On information, the law enforcers arrested them from Ward No. 2 under Charkawa Union along with the hemp.





Sub-Inspector Tanzil Hossain confirmed the matter.







On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a woman along with two kilograms of hemp from Launch Ghat area in the city.





The arrested person is Halima Khatun, daughter of A Salam, a resident of Badiullah Village under Tungibaria Union in Sadar Upazila.





DB Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Launch Ghat area and detained the woman along with the hemp.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed wih Kotwali Model PS in this regard.





SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug traders including a woman with 6,000 yaba tablets from Hatikumrul area under Salanga PS in the district on Saturday afternoon.





The arrestees are: Nazmul Haq Bahar, 50, of Cumilla, and Rabeya Sultana Sumi, 42, wife of Shipon Hawlader of Bogura District.





District DB Police OC Rawshan Ali confirmed the matter through a press release on Sunday.





He said on information, DB Police conducted a drive on Dhaka-Bogura Highway near Hatikumrul area under Salanga PS in the afternoon and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.





RAJSHAHI: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Godagari and Puthia upazilas of the district recently.





Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 1.1kg heroin from Godagari Upazila on March 3.





The detainee is Babu Hossain, 35, a resident of Char Bhubanpara Village in the upazila.





On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in his dwelling house at around 8:30pm, and nabbed him along with the contraband items.







In another drive at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthia Upazila, the RAB members arrested an alleged drug-peddler along with 263 bottles of phensedyl on the same night.







Arrested Mijan Ali, 26, is a resident of Shrikhandi Masterpra area under Charghat Upazila.





The persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police.





Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the respective PSs in these connections.





Meanwhile, DB Police, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers including a woman along with 55 grams of heroin from Puthia Upazila in the district on March 2.





The arrested are Reza, 37, and Morjina Begum, 46, residents of Baneshwar Garuhata Village in the upazila.





District DB Police OC Abdul Hai said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baneshwar Garuhata Village and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Puthia PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





JOYPURHAT: RAB members arrested a man along with 199 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested man is Aminul Islam, 35, son of Aiyub Ali, a resident of Birinchi Village under Panchbibi Upazila of the district.





RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dhalahar border area on March 2, and arrested Aminul along with the phensedyl.







NETRAKONA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with eight kilograms of hemp from Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday night.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.