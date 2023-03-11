Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defence ties

Attacks on temples "disturbs our mind": Modi NEW DELHI, Mar 10: Australia and India have agreed to accelerate a broader economic partnership and to boost their defence ties, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in New Delhi on Friday.





Last year the two countries signed a free trade deal called the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), the first signed by India with a developed country in a decade.





However, a much larger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) has been stuck in negotiations for over a decade. Discussions between the countries restarted in 2011 but were suspended in 2016 as the talks were gridlocked.





Negotiations resumed in 2021 but a deal has yet proved to be elusive.





"We also agreed on an early conclusion of our ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible and I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise that this year," Albanese, who is on a three-day visit to India, told reporters.





"This transformational deal will realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India."





Bilateral trade between the countries was $27.5 billion in 2021 and India says trade has the potential to nearly double to $50 billion in five years under the ECTA.





India and Australia are security partners through the Quad group, which also includes the United States and Japan.





Australia and India made "significant and ambitious" progress in strengthening defence and security ties and also discussed climate change issues, Albanese said.







Meanwhile, Narendra Modi today said that the Australian PM has assured of Indian community's safety after incidents of vandalism of temples.





"It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind," PM Modi said while addressing the media.





"I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," the PM added.





Last week, a prominent Hindu temple, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. This was the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia.





On January 23, the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad", On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.India has repeatedly condemned the vandalism against the Hindu temples in Australia and has raised the issue with the Australian government.�REUTERS, NDTV