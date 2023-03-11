Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar junta hints at further election delay

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

YANGON, Mar 10: Myanmar will hold a national census late next year, state media reported Friday, hinting at another delay in elections the junta has pledged to hold to end the crisis sparked by its coup.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army's power grab in 2021, with a subsequent crackdown on dissent sparking fighting between military and anti-coup forces across swathes of the nation.

The "census will be taken simultaneously throughout the country" from October 1-15, 2024, immigration and population minister U Myint Kyaing was reported as saying by the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had previously said a national census would be required to ensure voting lists in the country of some 54 million were "accurate", suggesting a census would precede any election.

He also said fresh polls could only be held when the country was "stable".

In February, the junta announced a six-month extension to a two-year state of emergency, delaying elections it said it would hold by August.

The military justified its February 2021 power grab with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in 2020 elections that the party of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi won in a  landslide.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defence ties
Myanmar junta hints at further election delay
King Charles grants brother Edward Duke of Edinburgh title
Nearly 130,000 facing starvation in Horn of Africa: WHO
Erdogan sets May 14 election date
8 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany
Malaysia ex-premier Muhyiddin charged with corruption
Ties with army no different under new brass: Imran


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft