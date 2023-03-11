Video
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:12 AM
Home Foreign News

8 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

HAMBURG, Mar 10: Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship in the German city of Hamburg and the gunman was among the dead, police said on Friday.

Police received a call soon after 9 pm (2000 GMT) on Thursday and officers arrived at the scene to find several people seriously injured and some dead.
"Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person," said a police spokesperson.

The Bild newspaper reported that eight people were wounded in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in the northern city that is home to Germany's biggest port.

Television footage showed dozens of police cars as well as fire engines blocking off streets and some people, wrapped in blankets, being led by emergency service workers into a bus.

"We heard shots," one unidentified witness told reporters. "There were 12 continuous shots," he said. "Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags."

The gunman was believed to be a former member of the Jehovah's Witness community, Spiegel magazine reported. The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for Hamburg police could not confirm the details, referring to a press conference planned for 1100 GMT.

"According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator," police said in a message on Twitter.    �REUTERS


