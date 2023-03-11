Video
Saturday, 11 March, 2023
Foreign News

Ties with army no different under new brass: Imran

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

LAHORE, Mar 10: Soon after Lahore police booked him in a case under anti-terrorism law and a Quetta court issued non-bailable warrants for him, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday ruled out talks with "looters of national wealth", but offered conditional negotiations with anyone amongst the powers that be.

However, when asked if anything has changed for him after the change of command in the army, he said nothing had changed, rather the "excesses" against him and his party were increasing.

"My political rivals want to play the match with PTI after removing its captain, considering it will improve their chances to win the match," he told BBC Urdu. Referring to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, Mr Khan said, "We fear that the government is planning for some high-profile murder to move out of the election process".

In separate engagements on Thursday, the former prime minister elaborated that as a politician, he could go into parleys "but only for the purpose of holding the general elections across the country in one go as polls for the two provinces have already been announced".

Khan said he doesn't need to talk to anyone because he does not need any "crutches" as the people of Pakistan stood by his party against all odds.    �DAWN


