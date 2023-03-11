Video
Biden, EU chief meet on trade tensions

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Mar 10: President Joe Biden and top EU official Ursula von der Leyen meet Friday to defuse a transatlantic trade dispute over subsidies for the green economy, as well as cooperation on confronting Russia.

The European Union Commission president has worked closely with Biden in forging an unprecedented response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine over the last year.

European capitals joined Washington in a united front on sanctions against Moscow and supplying weapons and aid to Ukraine. EU countries also surprised many by moving quickly to break the bloc's dependency on energy supplies from Russia.

However, tensions are swirling in Europe over the Biden administration's landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a government spending spree championing US manufacturing in climate-friendly technologies.

Amid EU alarm that the subsidies will shut out European manufacturers and hurt the energy and auto sectors, the European bloc is working on its own sets of subsidies, such as the Green Deal Industrial Plan, to promote the emerging sector.

A senior US official told reporters that Biden and von der Leyen want to make sure that the two programs complement each other.

The leaders will express "an articulation of a shared approach and a shared set of goals," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.    �AFP


