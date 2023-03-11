Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC U20 Women\'s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh blanks Turkmenistan 4-0

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
Bangladesh outplayed Turkmenistan by 4-0 in Group-H of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers round-1 match at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Friday.
In the match, Bangladesh and Turkmenistan both teams seemed lost until the first 44 minutes. They passed the ball to each other. Even the ball was seen being passed between the opponents at some points.
In the additional time of the first half, Bangladesh converted a corner to go ahead. Midfielder Swapna Rani took the corner shot and Turkmenistani custodian Amanberdiyeva Aysha blocked the first attempt successfully while Bangladesh defender Surma Jannat passed the ball to striker Aklima Khatun who nicely placed it home.
In the 65th minute, Turkmenistan women's head coach Mingazov Kamil was shown a yellow card by the Syrian referee Alesar Baddour for unprofessional behaviour after a corner was awarded to Bangladesh. Still, Bangladesh failed to utilise the corner in the end.
The junior women of Bangladesh doubled the lead in the 71st minute as defender Eity Khatun from the right wing took a long shot towards the small box where striker Aklima Khatun rocked the net with a quick shot.
In the 80th minute, a flight from Eti from the right wing was headed down into the post by Swapna and the home crowd started celebrating the team's third goal.
Bangladesh found the fourth goal two minutes later as a shot from midfielder Swapna Rani entered the post before touching Turkmenistan defender Kurbanov Pervana's leg.
The entire time, Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma had not touched the ball once as the ball hardly entered the box. The proactive custodian cleared the ball once coming ahead of the box in the second half and it was the only time she had direct contact with the ball.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh blanks Turkmenistan 4-0
Turkmenistan coach wishes Bangladesh good luck against Iran
Bavuma nears elusive century as SA struggle
Khawaja's 180, Green ton put Australia on top in 4th India Test
Sri Lanka rip through top order to leave New Zealand in trouble
World cricket committee calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect game
ManU bounce back to beat Betis
Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft