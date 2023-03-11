Bangladesh blanks Turkmenistan 4-0

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh outplayed Turkmenistan by 4-0 in Group-H of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers round-1 match at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Friday.

In the match, Bangladesh and Turkmenistan both teams seemed lost until the first 44 minutes. They passed the ball to each other. Even the ball was seen being passed between the opponents at some points.

In the additional time of the first half, Bangladesh converted a corner to go ahead. Midfielder Swapna Rani took the corner shot and Turkmenistani custodian Amanberdiyeva Aysha blocked the first attempt successfully while Bangladesh defender Surma Jannat passed the ball to striker Aklima Khatun who nicely placed it home.

In the 65th minute, Turkmenistan women's head coach Mingazov Kamil was shown a yellow card by the Syrian referee Alesar Baddour for unprofessional behaviour after a corner was awarded to Bangladesh. Still, Bangladesh failed to utilise the corner in the end.

The junior women of Bangladesh doubled the lead in the 71st minute as defender Eity Khatun from the right wing took a long shot towards the small box where striker Aklima Khatun rocked the net with a quick shot.

In the 80th minute, a flight from Eti from the right wing was headed down into the post by Swapna and the home crowd started celebrating the team's third goal.

Bangladesh found the fourth goal two minutes later as a shot from midfielder Swapna Rani entered the post before touching Turkmenistan defender Kurbanov Pervana's leg.

The entire time, Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma had not touched the ball once as the ball hardly entered the box. The proactive custodian cleared the ball once coming ahead of the box in the second half and it was the only time she had direct contact with the ball.

