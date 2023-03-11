Video
AFC U20 Women\'s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Turkmenistan coach wishes Bangladesh good luck against Iran

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
After losing to Bangladesh by 0-4 in their second match of round-1 qualifiers of the AFC Under-20 Women's Asian Cup and being eliminated from the tournament, Turkmenistan coach Mingazov Kamil wished Bangladesh good luck for the match against IR Iran.
He said, "It was our first match in any AFC tournament. Both of our opponents (Bangladesh and IR Iran) were strong opponents. They played better. We will try to do better in our next assignments."
He added, "There was a handball. But, the referee denied our petition. It affected us morally. But, we wish all the best to Bangladesh."
Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "It was our first match. Our target was to win the first match as we all know that a winning start is vital for a good run."
"My players succeeded in the first match. Now, we have to face Iran in the next match. Iran is obviously a strong team. But, I have confidence that it will be a 50-50 match for us," said the coach.
Choton informed that his key player Shamsunnahar had a ligament injury and for that, he could not play her in the match. He agreed that there was a gap in Shamsunnahar's absence.
The coach was having hope that he would be able to play her in the next match. He said, "If she (Shamsunnahar) becomes Okay by the match time, she will be able to play."
Regarding the match against Turkmenistan, he said, "We created a lot of opportunities, utilised some and scored four. But we failed to utilise a few opportunities as well. The players were in a hurry and took time to be set in the match."
He added, "Iran has some good players who are physically sound. But we will not make it easy for them."


