Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:11 AM
Home Sports

Bavuma nears elusive century as SA struggle

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

JOHANNESBURG, MAR 10: South African captain Temba Bavuma edged closer to an elusive second Test century while his teammates struggled on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Bavuma was 81 not out as South Africa reached 145 for five at tea, an overall lead of 214.

It was hard going for the host nation against disciplined West Indian bowling with only 141 runs scored in 56 overs from the start of play.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers set the tone for an attritional day when he took two early wickets.

The medium-paced Mayers opened the bowling when South Africa resumed at four for no wicket and had success with his fourth delivery when Dean Elgar steered a wide ball to gully, where Roston Chase held the catch.

Four overs later Tony de Zorzi chopped a ball from Mayers into his stumps and Bavuma walked in with South Africa on eight for two.

While Bavuma set about compiling his 21st Test half-century - to go with a solitary century - none of his teammates was able to offer him significant support.

Opening batsman Aiden Markram looked solid until he was caught behind for 18 off a good ball from Kemar Roach which climbed off the pitch and moved away just enough to catch the edge of his bat.    �AFP


