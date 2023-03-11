Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

World cricket committee calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect game

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON, MAR 10: Cricket chiefs have been urged by the MCC World Cricket Committee to intervene urgently to ensure the international game can thrive alongside booming franchise competitions.

The committee, which includes former and current players, acknowledged the increased playing opportunities and financial health of the game but said it was vital to make it sustainable in the long term.

A statement issued by the body said the men's cricket schedule in 2023 was "saturated" with franchise competitions, which competed and overlapped with international series.

"Of the domestic tournaments, only the Indian Premier League (Twenty20 competition) commands anything like a window to avoid international clashes," the WCC said.

The glut of cricket across the globe is a growing issue for top players.

England Test captain Ben Stokes cited an "unsustainable" schedule when he announced last year that he was retiring from the 50-over format.

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult asked to be released from his contract with the Black Caps to spend more time with his family and make more room in his schedule for franchise cricket.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) still has global responsibility for cricket's laws but the role of the WCC is to discuss the main issues in the game.

"Continued overlap and congestion will see an increasing number of players forced to choose between club and country, which will threaten the 'best v best' status that is so critical to the success and appeal of international cricket," it said in its statement issued on Thursday.

The WCC said the issue of overlap in the women's game between international cricket and domestic leagues was not currently a problem but urged boards to find the "optimal balance" between the two.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, a WCC member, said Test cricket remained the "biggest platform".

"That should always continue to be the pinnacle and I am sure that countries will give importance to it and find the right balance between franchise cricket and Test cricket," he said.

Fellow member Justin Langer, a former Australia opener and coach, said: "The difference between international cricket and domestic T20 cricket is that the whole nation cares when their country is involved.

"The best players' statistics are measured at international level."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh blanks Turkmenistan 4-0
Turkmenistan coach wishes Bangladesh good luck against Iran
Bavuma nears elusive century as SA struggle
Khawaja's 180, Green ton put Australia on top in 4th India Test
Sri Lanka rip through top order to leave New Zealand in trouble
World cricket committee calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect game
ManU bounce back to beat Betis
Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft