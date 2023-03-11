Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 10: Former world number one Andy Murray made it through another tense match on Thursday, rallying from a set down to beat Tomas Etcheverry and reach the second round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000.

The Briton, who has made a habit of great escapes this year, needed three hours and 12 minutes to subdue the Argentinian 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

"Some of the matches I've played this year I haven't deserved to win," said Murray, who won a five-setter lasting more than five hours at the Australian Open and in Doha last month overcame eight match points in four matches before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

"Today, I felt like I created so many opportunities and it was one that easily could have got away from me," added Murray, who had eight break chances in the second set.

Murray, grinding back toward the top 40 after hip replacement surgery in 2019, had to fight off two break points himself in the eighth game of the third set.

He needed five chances to get the decisive break in the next game, finally converting when Etcheverry, riding high after reaching the final in Santiago last week, double-faulted.

They arrived at match point after three hours and nine minutes, Murray missing his first chance when his drop shot attempt spun wide. Three minutes later he polished it off with an ace.

Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

After injuries threatened his career, Murray, owner of three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, said he wants to enjoy the final act of his career.

"I really want to make the most of these last years that I've got," he said. "It's exciting to see how far I can push this and push my body.

"There are certain things that I would like to achieve before I finish playing and goals that I set myself, but the number one thing is to give my best effort every single day.

"If I do that then I'll finish my career on a high note."

Murray was one of a string of former Grand Slam winners in first-round action as the 32 men's and women's seeds -- led by Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek -- enjoyed byes.

Britain's 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu rallied from a break down in each set to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-3, avenging a 2022 Australian Open second-round loss to the Montenegrin as she continued her fightback from various ailments that have slowed her 2023 campaign.

"I'm happy I stuck in," said Raducanu, who had shut down her 2022 season early with wrist trouble and hurt her ankle in her second match of 2023 in Auckland.

She pulled out of the WTA event in Austin last week with tonsillitis and withdrew from a pre-tournament exhibition here when her wrist trouble flared up.

But she said the litany of problems only made her more determined.

"I think having something that you are going through kind of gives you in some ways more incentive," Raducanu said. "Like, 'OK, I've got to be aggressive or dominate' -- there's something to really cling onto and use."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh blanks Turkmenistan 4-0
Turkmenistan coach wishes Bangladesh good luck against Iran
Bavuma nears elusive century as SA struggle
Khawaja's 180, Green ton put Australia on top in 4th India Test
Sri Lanka rip through top order to leave New Zealand in trouble
World cricket committee calls for 'urgent intervention' to protect game
ManU bounce back to beat Betis
Murray toughs out another win, Raducanu advances at Indian Wells


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft