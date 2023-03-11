And

in this way

in the same way

many a time

hundreds of thousands of times

She cages her

in the drunkenness-

the same old drunkenness





the sky of Autumn

and the enthusiastic clouds

start making tomorrow's stories-

the same old tomorrow's stories



a white flower

holding all its elegance

in its petals

standing straight-

a little white flower



a white flower

wounded

by its thorns-

a little white flower



Bruise!

Bruise!

Bruise!



and

then?

Then

The Yajna-

the greatest yajna of disenchantment

starts



The Offering-

the fire-

offering

is a must



Ashes

Ashes

Ashes

and

re-birth!



In this way

In the same way



The poet is a postgraduate student of English Department, Jahangirnagar University



