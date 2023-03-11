|
In This Way
|
And
in this way
in the same way
many a time
hundreds of thousands of times
She cages her
in the drunkenness-
the same old drunkenness
the sky of Autumn
and the enthusiastic clouds
start making tomorrow's stories-
the same old tomorrow's stories
a white flower
holding all its elegance
in its petals
standing straight-
a little white flower
a white flower
wounded
by its thorns-
a little white flower
Bruise!
Bruise!
Bruise!
and
then?
Then
The Yajna-
the greatest yajna of disenchantment
starts
The Offering-
the fire-
offering
is a must
Ashes
Ashes
Ashes
and
re-birth!
In this way
In the same way
The poet is a postgraduate student of English Department, Jahangirnagar University