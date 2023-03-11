Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

In This Way

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Mir Jarin Tasnim Procheta

And
in this way
in the same way
many a time
hundreds of thousands of times
She cages her
in the drunkenness-
the same old drunkenness


the sky of Autumn
and the enthusiastic clouds
start making tomorrow's stories-
the same old tomorrow's stories

a white flower
holding all its elegance
in its petals
standing straight-
a little white flower

a white flower
wounded
by its thorns-
a little white flower

Bruise!
Bruise!
Bruise!

and
then?
Then
The Yajna-
the greatest yajna of disenchantment
starts

The Offering-
the fire-
offering
is a must

Ashes
Ashes
Ashes
and
re-birth!

In this way
In the same way

The poet is a postgraduate student of English Department, Jahangirnagar University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Orange Ghost
A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad
In This Way
In the embrace of a sewn reality
The Orange Ghost
Down Memory Lane to Back Road in Habiganj
The Orange Ghost
Check Mate


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft