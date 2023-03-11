Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Ways of Being

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Edited by Sabyn Javeri

Ways of Being

Ways of Being

The Cuban performance artist and activist, Tania Bruguera, who has faced many forms of censorship, once read out a manifesto of artists' rights at a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights meet in Geneva in which she said "art is not only a statement of the present, it is also a call for a different future, a better one. Therefore, it is a right not only to enjoy art, but to be able to create it."

Seen in this light, the anthology of essays edited by Sabyn Javeri,  Ways of Being: Creative Non-Fiction by Pakistani Women, is incredible in that it provides readers with a different point of view, diverse, "an underdog history, parallel yet complementary" to the historical context and the socio-political journey of Pakistan after Partition, and all that it entailed. The themes are varied, some writers look at the past, some question the politics of the present, and "still others reimagine the vision for the future."

In her introduction, Javeri points out that in an age of mass displacement, she wondered who has the right to call herself a Pakistani writer, finally deciding to go with anyone "who feels a connection to the land either by origin or by sensibility."

Acts of resistance

Among the voices is that of British-Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie who reveals her mixed feelings when she became a British-passport holder, agreeing with British-Libyan writer Hisham Matar's description: "In that moment you are betrayed and betrayer both. You're betraying your country by seeking another passport, and you're betrayed by your country which makes you want to seek another passport."

Javeri thinks of herself as a "serial migrant, with a whirlpool of maps under my carbon footprint", and reflects on the many meanings of home when the "sky is the same everywhere." Historian Taymiya R. Zaman goes through her mother's diaries of the 1960s and finds out why she abruptly stopped writing; novelist Uzma Aslam Khan pays homage to an assassinated human rights champion and Soniah Kamal writes about her desire to become an actress when young and how it led to a life of writing, as an act of resistance.

For the many acts of resistance, the essays are a must-read. As Javeri puts it, unlike in fiction, the personal essay demands ownership and accountability and the writers in the anthology "own their stories with courage and grace."

Courtesy: THEH HINDU



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A Different Sound
Faraaz
Ways of Being
How to Stand up to a Dictator
House of the People
History Continues
Capitalizing a cure
Friends with Benefits: The India-US Story


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft