Maverick Salma Adil shows way to success Some people become successful through hard work and personal achievements. But there are some people who not only become successful through passion and determination but also show the way how to be successful. Their mantra of success indeed enlightens the people. Salma Adil indeed falls into this category.





Through perseverance and self-improvement, some people reach success. Nonetheless, there are those individuals who not only achieve success through drive and tenacity but also serve as inspiration to the many people they come across, such is the success garnered by Salma Adil.





She doesn't fit the mould of the typical woman in our country. Overcoming all the challenges in her personal life, she advanced, shattering all cognitive obstacles en route to success.







She completely rebuilt herself in order to consolidate her position in business and is a well-known figure there. She is devotedly and passionately working in the background for the benefit of women, children, and the poor, fighting against inequality and injustice in society.





Salma Adil was born in Banshkhali, Chattogram and spent her early years there. She received her education there as well, attending a family-owned school, BailchariNazmunnesa High School, up through the eighth grade, following the directives of her grandfather, Amirul Hajj Khan Bahadur Badi Ahmad Chowdhury.







Despite having the chance to complete her education in the city, she attended her grandfather's school as was expected of her within her family. She was the sole recipient of a talent pool scholarship in Banshkhali for class eight.







After leaving the local school, she attended a school in the metropolis and was accepted to Bangladesh Mahila Samiti Girls' High School in Chattogram. Salma used to find it challenging to interact with her classmates at the new city school because she had previously attended a village school, having grown up in entirely different socioeconomic backgrounds.





Salma concentrated on paying attention to her academics rather than letting the negatives dominate or bother her too much. Doing her best to ignore the surroundings, her lack of stimulating social interaction, and other issues in order to continue focusing on her studies.







Even though it was her family's custom to attend colleges and universities with only female students, she broke the mould and was accepted into Chattogram College. Her decision was endorsed by her parents as well.







Boys and girls both took classes there because the school is co-educational. Although she succeeded, there were many factors that decreased one's likelihood of showing up on university admissions examinations.





Eventually, she studied finance despite the obstacles and challenging situations. She married Ziauddin Adil, a vivacious and eager young man, after graduating.







Always encouraged and motivated by her husband to continue her pursuit of individual success - she stayed on track despite financial and familial struggles, graciously having her first child while entering the corporate environment.







After graduation and marriage, she continued her education earning a post-graduate degree from Chattogram Commerce College and completing chartered accountancy after moving to Dhaka with her husband and daughter.







She placed heavy emphasis on learning and bettering her English, something that she felt was not on par with her surroundings in Dhaka's corporate arena. If one does not speak English well, it is difficult to establish oneself in front of the world, in her opinion.







She enjoys acquiring and honing a variety of positive traits and abilities. In the year 2000, she began her study of Chartered Accountancy. At the time, Salma was doing an amazing job juggling the family, the infant, and her academics.





Despite coming from a solvent and renowned Family, Salma never wished for a life confined within the household, always wanting to work for her family, society and people.







Her first job interview was at The American Embassy in Dhaka, a job she secured and continued working with successfully for ten long years.







After a decade in her accountancy career, she started her journey as an entrepreneur by joining her husband in his budding businesses, a decision that led the couple to the praised success of their companies, Top of Mind, MastHead PR, Melonades and Sopordium which grew to have multiple other firms under their umbrella. Salma Adil is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the group.





She said, "None can become a businessperson overnight. One has to acquire extensive knowledge about the business area where one wishes to work on. We should know how much knowledge and skills we actually haveon that matter.







The skills have to be enhanced gradually over time. It is also required to have a perception of the management of responsibilities, tasks and human resources. Salma Adil added that after becoming an entrepreneur, she could work with liberty.







She can go to the office according to her own schedule. It is also possible for her to do a home office. In this way, she can give time to her household and children. " An entrepreneur can apply his or her own ideas and creativity.







The biggest thing is, it is possible for an entrepreneur to provide employment for people.", said Salma Adil. In the organization of this woman entrepreneur and business personnel, women can work with dignity. In her three organizations, women are in leading positions.







She is helping women go further ahead in life. "I consider myself successful only when someone gets inspired by me and wants to be like me. Maybe he or she will not be like me exactly but will do something worthwhile in his or her own way" stated Salma Adil.





Along with working at the top management of the corporate sector, she also does work on mass awareness and social welfare. She established Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) for the welfare of people.







She also has a Facebook page called SafeHands, a journey that started after she took after taking a public stand against bullying and violence in schools, taking huge leaps from the shoe of a parent to ensure the mental and physical stability of children in schools by shedding light and holding institutions accountable for the aftermath of bullying in a child's life.





Her Grandfather is noted to be an inspiration for her in this field of philanthropy, he established a school, college, madrasa, health complex etc. in his lifetime. In this course, she also works for people. Even though Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) was founded in 2019, she distributes much-needed resources and funds to the poor, is by their side, provides them with all their needs, buy cattle to make them self-sufficient, bears the cost of their cataract operation etc beforehand.







According to her, she has been conducting a series of social welfare works under her foundation. She conducts the organization without the help of any foreign or other aid. She thinks that there is no significance in anyone's life if he only lives for himself and does not do anything for others.







Salma thinks there are ample opportunities for women now. But for that, women should have the courage and strength to go forward. It will be necessary to reconstruct ourselves. Fears must be won over.







We have to come out of our shells. To be an entrepreneur, we must add value and acquire experience. Salma Adil wants to further work on matters related to women and children. Preventing child marriage, more elaborate works on bullying, awareness campaigns on the mass-level drowning of children in ponds all over the country etc. are on her work plans.







Salma Adil said, " At the end of the day, the smiles of our families are everything that matters to us. After a hard day's work, I find my family beside me and that is my biggest strength."