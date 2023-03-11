Economic empowerment must to ensure women's rights: Speaker

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury called for women's economic empowerment through inclusive development for ensuring gender rights.



Bangladesh constitution approved equal rights of all men and women, but economic deprivation leads to various disparities in the social, political and cultural arena, she added.





She was addressing a discussion on "Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" organised by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on March 8.





The Speaker of the national parliament said it is possible to achieve inclusive development through ensuring gender equality.





Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, journalist Angur Nahar Monty also spoke at the event presided by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus.





DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus gave the welcome speech while former president Angur Nahar Monty presented the keynote paper.





Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls, French ambassador Marie Masdupuy and Swedish Ambassador Alexander Berg von Linde took part in the discussion.





The women ambassadors lauded significant progress in women empowerment in Bangladesh, but lamented that a large portion of the women are still out of economic activities.





Noting that no country can move leaving half of its population out of economic activity, they recommended that the poor and vulnerable women should be provided opportunities for education, skills and economic activities.





Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin and Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin also spoke on the occasion. Bangladesh's first women officer at the foreign ministry, Nasim Firdaus and former ambassador Majeda Rafiqun Nessa were honored by the DCAB. �BSS