Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:08 AM
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Life  & Style Desk

Le Reve's Nargisus Collection was unveiled on March 2 at a grand fashion show, which left the fashion-media journalists and esteemed guests in attendance applauding and cheering.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, started the event by thanking everyone for their presence and commending Bangladeshi fashion brands for their efforts to take the fashion industry forward, despite the difficulties presented by Covid.

The CEO explained that every season, Le Reve works with new themes and the Eid'23 collection theme is called Release. After a long epidemic, people are finally able to celebrate with open hearts and minds. To express this joy, the color palette includes bright or juicy orange as the core color and other shades such as green, blue, red, brown, yellow, black, maroon, olive green, purple, teal, onion, blush pink and pastel shades.

 The Eid 2023 collection is made of silk, half silk, muslin, organza, crepe, satin, jacquard, mercerized cotton, viscose, and indie and premium quality cotton, reflecting the joyous mood of Eid in the field of clothes.

According to Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, the Eid 2023 collection is inspired by international fashion and incorporates trendy print stories of Eid.

The collection features a variety of themes and print stories, including Crafted Kitsch, which showcases heavy Karchupi, embroidery, and handwork styles. Other print stories include scrolling graphic prints with brightly colored painterly graphics, floral scrolls, and cross-stitch prints, as well as animal prints and geometric spot prints in the Speckle Blast Print story.

Additionally, the collection includes attractive print stories such as floral pop prints, check and square box prints, and child-like charm and positive messaging. Pigment and ombre crushes are embellished with bright dye effects, along with combinations of mellow and bold color blocks.

Le Reve's Nargisus collection for Eid features classy and fashion-forward designs with a key emphasis on shear-layering.

 The collection includes a variety of four-piece salwar kameez suits, long tunics, skirts, and sharara-kameez sets, along with retro-raffle gowns and angrakha pattern pieces.

The collection is crafted from traditional muslin-like sheer fabrics with intricate handwork, adding an elite touch to the designs. Nargisus Eid 2023 collection is not only rich in colors, but it also exudes an air of mystery and immense beauty.


