Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:08 AM
Home Life & Style

Strawberry Pudding

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023

Ingredients:

l    3 cups milk

l    1 pound strawberries

l    3/4 cup sugar

l    1/3 cup cornstarch

l    Pinch of salt

l    3 egg yolks

l    1 tsp vanilla

Method:

1.    Wash 1 pound of strawberries and remove tops. Puree in a blender until completely smooth with no chunks.

2.    In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/4 cup of the milk to form a slurry. Set aside.

3.    In a medium saucepan, add the remaining milk, pureed strawberries, sugar and salt. Cook on medium heat, whisking constantly until the milk just comes to simmer, and then remove from heat.

4.    While the milk is heating, beat egg yolks in a separate bowl. Once the milk is heated, slowly pour 1/2 cup of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Then, slowly pour the egg mixture back into the saucepan with the warm milk. Continue mixing and add in the cornstarch mixture. Whisk constantly while cooking over medium heat until the mixture begins to thicken and comes to a simmer, no more than 5 or 6 minutes.

5.    Remove from heat and add vanilla. Mix well and taste test. Put the pudding in the fridge to chill while you prepare the rest of the dessert.

6.    Using a hand-held mixer (or stand mixer), beat heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar in a large bowl until stiff peaks begin to form.

7.    In a 13-x-9-inch baking dish, line the bottom with vanilla wafers, getting them as close together as possible. Layer with the strawberry pudding,
spreading out over the whole dish, then top with whipped cream. Use a rubber spatula to make wave-like textures with the whipped cream.

8.    Cut the tops off the remaining strawberries and cut them in half. Line them up in rows over the whipped cream.

9.    Serve immediately or hold in the fridge for a day or two before serving.



