Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:08 AM
Home Life & Style

Women's Day celebration @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

On the special occasion of International Women's Day, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is all set to celebrate the grace & power of womanhood in all spheres of life from March 7  to  March 9.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is "#EmbraceEquity". Radisson Blu Dhaka acknowledges that International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women - while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance, focusing on this theme.

As a special way to pamper women, Radisson Blu Dhaka will offer a special 50% discount for lunch buffet priced at BDT 3700 ++ only on 8th March (Women's Day), and also on dinner buffetwhich will be served from 7th to 9th March at the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie.

The scrumptious dinner will include delicious live stations such as Dim Sum and Pasta Station with condiments, Fuska and chotpoti with condiments, JhalMuri, PapriChaatand other delectable, mouth-watering items such as Nilgiri Mutton Shanks, Prawn Biriyani, Tandoori Chicken Tikka, Grill Chicken with BBQ sauce, Pan Fried Fish with Saffron Sauce, Beef Steak with Mushroom Sauce and many more items.



