Pre-Ramadan assessment and education for safe fasting during ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan (one of the five pillars of Islam) falls on the ninth month of the lunar calendar. Fasting from dawn to sunset is a key component of Ramadan.





While this is practiced by millions of people globally, some health conditions such as diabetes can make this practice more challenging.







Pre-Ramadan education is crucial for safe fasting during Ramadan. Comprehensive guidelines have been recently published by the International Diabetes Federation.





A pre-Ramadan assessment needs to take place, ideally, 6-8 weeks before the start of Ramadan.





Here, health care provider will be able to obtain a detailed medical history and perform a risk assessment.







This risk assessment will form the basis on all recommendations thereafter; these include advice on whether fasting is safe (low or moderate risk scores) or not (high risk score), strategies for dose modifications and treatment regimen adjustments, the provision of Ramadan focused education and nutrition advice.







Following this, individuals that decide to fast will need to adhere to guidance on the management of their diabetes during Ramadan fasting including changes to glycaemia monitoring schedules and dosing adjustments of medication.







Finally, after Ramadan ends it is advised that a post- Ramadan follow up is performed. A follow up after Ramadan will help health care providers

obtain crucial information about the individual's successes and challenges during Ramadan fasting and will ensure that Ramadan fasting the following year can be more successful.





This process must be undertaken each Ramadan as successful fasting one year does not guarantee success the next year. Pre-Ramadan-focused education is of paramount importance to effectively manage diabetes during the holy month.







Recent studies have reported that attending adapted structured small-group education programmes can improve confidence in diabetes management and also psychosocial factors whenfasting.





The main areas of diabetes education that should be provided prior to Ramadan are :





l Recognition of hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia symptoms





All people with diabetes should attend a pre-Ramadan assessment with their HCP 6-8 weeks before the start of Ramadan.







In the assessment, the risks to people with diabetes who intend to fast should be quantified . Factors that contribute to the risk include the type of diabetes, current diabetes medication, individual social and work circumstances, individual hypoglycemic risk, self-management capabilities and the presence of any complications and/or co morbidities.







Although existing recommendations advise that individuals who fall in the high risk category do not fast, it should be acknowledged that many Muslims will still wish to do so and these individuals should be provided with the appropriate knowledge and support to minimise the risks they face.

Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG):





There is a misconception held by some Muslim communities that pricking the skin for blood glucose testing invalidates the Ramadan fast.







It should be strongly emphasized in educational programmes that this is not the case. Indeed, checking blood glucose levels is an essential component of diabetes care, and individuals should be provided with the tools and knowledge to carry out self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG).







The frequency of SMBG depends on many factors including the type of diabetes and current medications but should be carried out regularly by all. For those at moderate or low risk, this may be once or twice a day.







Those at high or very high risk should check their blood glucose levels several times a day Similarly, individuals on insulin and/or sulphonylureas may choose to monitor their blood glucose levels more frequently because of the increased risk of hypoglycemia associated with these medications. Furthermore, individuals should check their blood glucose levels whenever they experience symptoms of hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, or feel unwell, and understand when they should immediately break the fast.

l Risk quantification and exemptions, and removing misconceptionsl Blood glucose monitoringl Fluids and dietary advicel Physical activity and exercise advicel Medication adjustment and test fastingl When to break the fastRisk quantificationDr. Nazma AkterAssociate Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism)Department of MedicineMARKS Medical College & Hospital,Mirpur-14, Dhaka-1206