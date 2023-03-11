Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 March, 2023, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Pre-Ramadan assessment and education for safe fasting during ramadan

Published : Saturday, 11 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The holy month of Ramadan (one of the five pillars of Islam) falls on the ninth month of the lunar calendar. Fasting from dawn to sunset is a key component of Ramadan.

 While this is practiced by millions of people globally, some health conditions such as diabetes can make this practice more challenging.

Pre-Ramadan education is crucial for safe fasting during Ramadan. Comprehensive guidelines have been recently published by the International Diabetes Federation.

A pre-Ramadan assessment needs to take place, ideally, 6-8 weeks before the start of Ramadan.

Here, health care provider will be able to obtain a detailed medical history and perform a risk assessment.

This risk assessment will form the basis on all recommendations thereafter; these include advice on whether fasting is safe (low or moderate risk scores) or not (high risk score), strategies for dose modifications and treatment regimen adjustments, the provision of Ramadan focused education and nutrition advice.

Following this, individuals that decide to fast will need to adhere to guidance on the management of their diabetes during Ramadan fasting including changes to glycaemia monitoring schedules and dosing adjustments of medication.

Finally, after Ramadan ends it is advised that a post- Ramadan follow up is performed. A follow up after Ramadan will help health care providers
obtain crucial information about the individual's successes and challenges during Ramadan fasting and will ensure that Ramadan fasting the following year can be more successful.

 This process must be undertaken each Ramadan as successful fasting one year does not guarantee success the next year. Pre-Ramadan-focused education is of paramount importance to effectively manage diabetes during the holy month. 

Recent studies have reported that attending adapted structured small-group education programmes can improve confidence in diabetes management and also psychosocial factors whenfasting.

The main areas of diabetes education that should be provided prior to Ramadan are :

l    Risk quantification and exemptions, and removing misconceptions
l    Blood glucose monitoring
l    Fluids and dietary advice
l    Physical activity and exercise advice
l    Medication adjustment and test fasting
l    When to break the fast
l    Recognition of hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia symptoms

Risk quantification
All people with diabetes should attend a pre-Ramadan assessment with their HCP 6-8 weeks before the start of Ramadan.

In the assessment, the risks to people with diabetes who intend to fast should be quantified . Factors that contribute to the risk include the type of diabetes, current diabetes medication, individual social and work circumstances, individual hypoglycemic risk, self-management capabilities and the presence of any complications and/or co morbidities.

Although existing recommendations advise that individuals who fall in the high risk category do not fast, it should be acknowledged that many Muslims will still wish to do so and these individuals should be provided with the appropriate knowledge and support to minimise the risks they face.
Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG):

There is a misconception held by some Muslim communities that pricking the skin for blood glucose testing invalidates the Ramadan fast.

It should be strongly emphasized in educational programmes that this is not the case. Indeed, checking blood glucose levels is an essential component of diabetes care, and individuals should be provided with the tools and knowledge to carry out self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG).

The frequency of SMBG depends on many factors including the type of diabetes and current medications but should be carried out regularly by all. For those at moderate or low risk, this may be once or twice a day.

Those at high or very high risk should check their blood glucose levels several times a day  Similarly, individuals on insulin and/or sulphonylureas may choose to monitor their blood glucose levels more frequently because of the increased risk of hypoglycemia associated with these medications. Furthermore, individuals should check their blood glucose levels whenever they experience symptoms of hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, or feel unwell, and understand when they should immediately break the fast.

Dr. Nazma Akter
Associate Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism)
Department of Medicine
MARKS Medical College & Hospital,
Mirpur-14, Dhaka-1206


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Le Reve's Nargisus collection
Strawberry Pudding
Potato Wedges
Women's Day celebration @ Radisson Blu
Pre-Ramadan assessment and education for safe fasting during ramadan
Significant relations in between eyes and teeth
Bangla book fair in New York from July 14
Indulge in Authentic Turkish Cuisine at Sheraton Dhaka


Latest News
Mymensigh set to welcome PM on Saturday
EU releases €1 million in emergency aid for people affected by fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
PM offers land for Saudi investors in Bangladesh's economic zone
16 injured as floor of under-construction building collapses in Dhaka
Quader visits Mymensingh circuit house ground ahead of PM's rally
3 more cases filed, another 8 arrested in Panchagarh clash
UK's Indo-Pacific minister arrives to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies
BNP, other parties to form nationwide human chains on Saturday
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan
Most Read News
'Why people so unhappy when govt claims about development everywhere'
Seven shot dead in religious centre in Hamburg
Man killed in Khilgaon building fire
Saudi commerce minister in Dhaka
Yunus tarnishes his personality: Hasan on world leaders' statement
PM to open 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday
Decision on affected Gulistan building to be taken after 45 days
India-Bangladesh Pipeline to ensure energy security: Nasrul
PM to open 23 projects in Mymensingh on Saturday
Khaleda Zia out of jail on humanitarian grounds: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft