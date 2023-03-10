M'singh rises to welcome PM tomorrow

MYMENSINGH, Mar 9: The people of Mymensingh are eagerly waiting to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday.





The metropolis has already become colourful and decorative with scores of banners, posters, placards, festoons and paintings on the roadside walls.





Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina last visited Mymensingh on November 2, 2018 and addressed a public meeting on the local circuit house ground.





On the occasion of her visit, a wave of excitement has spread across Mymensingh division, which is steeped in the fond memories of Mahua-Malua, Chandrabati and Birangana Sakhina.

AL leaders said ahead of the 12th National Parliamentary elections, the party's grassroots leaders and workers will be enthusiastic and more active due to the visit of the party chief.







The leaders of AL central, district and city units and its affiliated organisations have already held several preparatory meetings centring the premier's visit.







It is expected that over 10 lakh people will attend the rally to be held on Saturday where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will speak.







Mymensingh is taking all preparations to welcome Sheikh Hasina, local AL leaders said, adding that civic organisations are voicing various demands and the law enforcement forces also remain alert.





Mymensingh City Corporation is conducting beautification work, while painting on roadside walls and road repair works are also going on.





A stage in the design of boat is being prepared at Mymensigh Circuit House ground.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid told BSS that the Prime Minister has carried out huge development across the country.







She has undertaken various initiatives, including construction of rural roads, infrastructural development, and providing incentives in agriculture, widow allowance and old-age allowance, he said.





As a result, Khalid said, general people are eager to receive the Prime Minister in Mymensingh.





Mymensingh District AL general secretary Moazzem Hossain Babul said there is a huge excitement among the AL men on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit.





The AL grassroots leaders and workers are working on the ground to make the rally a success, he said.







He said the party leaders and workers will work according to the instructions to be given by the AL president from the public rally on that day.





Mymensigh Police Superintendent Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said police are working to keep the law and order situation normal in the city, while several security measures have been taken marking the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit. �BSS