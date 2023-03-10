Hasina-Modi to inaugurate  on Mar 18

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline virtually on March 18 to import fuel from Assam's Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL).





The 131-km long oil pipeline will carry fuel from Assam's NRL marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to Dinajpur's Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), he told reporters during a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.





It has been said that the country spends around US$8 to import and supply each barrel of oil.





The cost of importing oil through the cross-border pipeline will come down to $5.5 per barrel once the project is operational. The direct cross-border pipeline will carry fuel oil to Parbatipur without any hassle.





Highlighting his engagements in New Delhi during the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, Momen said, "We are very pleased. India has done a very good and unique job."





Terming his recent India visit fruitful, the Foreign Minister said, "We emphasised bringing border killing to zero level. Besides, we talked about the issue regarding establishments within 150 yards of no man's land, which will be resolved too."





"Often India halts export of essentials and we have requested them to keep the supply smooth as well," the Minister added.





He said Bangladesh conveyed the G20 countries, "We are a peace-loving country. We don't want war. We want peace. Stop this war. Poor people and poor countries are suffering."





Momen said he also raised bilateral issues during a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.





"We told them to keep the commitment on border issues," he said.