Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM

She confers Nat'l Film Awards to 35 recipientsPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the filmmakers to produce life-oriented decent movies to keep the people away from wrongdoings and offenses in the society.

"The life-oriented arts and cinemas attract the people much. The reason is that the people get the reflection of their own life from there. A cinema can change the life of a person or a society," she said.

The premier said this while distributing the National Film Awards 2021 to the 35 winners under different categories in recognition of their contributions to the film industry.

The award giving ceremony was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Hasina said cinema and drama have an impact everywhere. "Cinema and drama can enrich the thoughts and spirits of the people and keep the people away from unjust and offense," she said.

In this context, she asked the artists and litterateurs to write life-oriented articles, dramas and literatures so that such movies can be produced to improve the society further.

The PM said a number of good movies were produced in the recent days which have become of international standard and popular in the country.

She said once there were dirty and imitated cinemas here. It needs to take the good things and avoid bad things, not imitating other movies. "We need some decent cinemas so that a person sitting with parents, brothers and sisters can watch it together," she said.

While making any movie, the filmmaker needs to consider what is good for society, she said.



The premier stressed the need for production of good children's films and conservation of old movies by making their digital versions.

"We're lagging behind in (production of) children's films. Good films need to be made for children. Those who make children's films need to be given good fund," she said.

She also put emphasis on raising the amount of government funds from Tk 25 lakh (for a full length film) and Tk 20 lakh (for a short film) to get quality movies.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the event, while chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Hasanul Haq Inu and Information Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker spoke on the occasion.

The award is considered to be one the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.

This year eminent artistes Doly Jahur and Ilias Kanchan jointly got the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributions to the film industry.

Matiya Banu Shuku'r "Lal Moroger Jhuti" and Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's "Nonajoler Kabbo" jointly bagged the best film award.

'Dhar', directed by Aka Reza Ghalib, received the best short film award, while 'Bodhobhumite Ekdin' directed by Kawsar Chowdhury got the best documentary award.

Rezwan Shahriar Sumit was conferred with the 'Best Director' award for "Nonajoler Kabbo" film, while Siam Ahmed and Mir Sabbir Mahmud were jointly given the best actor award for leading role in film 'Mridha Bonam Mridha' and 'Raatjaga Fool' respectively.

Ajmeri Haque and Tasnova Tamanna jointly received the best actress award for the films 'Rehana Maryam Noor' and 'Nona Joler Kabbo' respectively.

Fazlur Rahman Babu got the best-supporting role award for the film ''Nona Joler Kabbo' while Shampa Reza bagged the best supporting actress award for the film 'Padma Puran'.

Md Abdul Mannan (Joyraj) was awarded best actor for a negative role in the film 'Lal Moroger Jhuti'. Probhash Kumar Bhattacharya (Milon) got the award for comedy in the film 'Mridha Bonam Mridha.'

Afia Tabassum (Afia Jahin Jayma) won the best child artiste award for the film 'Rehana Maroam Nur', while a special award in the children division went to Jannatul Mawa Jhilik for the film 'Ja Harie Jai'.

Sujeyo Sham bagged the best music director's award for 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon' film. KM Abdullah Al Murtaza Muhin won the award in the best singer category for film 'Padma Puran', while the best singer female award went to Chandana Majumder (film 'Padma Puran').

The best lyricist award went to the late Gazi Mazharul Anwar for the song in 'Joiboti Kannyar Mon' film.

Sujeyo Sham won the best composer award for the film 'Joiboti Kanyar Mon'. The best story writer award went to Rezwana Shahriar Sumit for the film 'Nona Joler Kabbo'.

Pinky Akter received the special film award for her "Tungi Parar Miya Bhai' film produced about the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandu Sheik Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The other award winners are: Nurul Alam Atik (screenwriter), Towqir Ahmed (dialogue), Samir Ahmed (best editing), Shihab Nurun Nabi (best art direction), Syed Kashef Shahbazi, Sumon Kumar Sarkar and Mazharul Islam Razu (jointly for best cinematographer), Shaiba Talukder (sound designer), Idila Kasrin Farid (costume and design) and Md Farukh and Md Farhad Reza Milon jointly won the best makeup artists award. UNB



