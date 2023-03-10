Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Forex reserve drops to $31b

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's Foreign exchange reserve dropped to $31 billion in one year, barely enough to pay four months' import bills, $8 billion per month.

On March 1, the reserve stood at $32.30 billion down from $44 billion on the same day a year ago.

Asian Clearing Union is an international transaction settlement system, through which transactions between Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Iran and Pakistan are settled.

ACU was established on December 9, 1974, at the initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Sri Lanka was also a member until October 2022, when it withdrew from this group due to its economic turmoil.

Debts are settled between themselves every two months.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken various initiatives to prevent the decline of forex reserves.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first tranche of $470 million has been added to the country's current reserves.

The reserves reached a record-high of $48 billion in August 2021.

The central bank is constantly selling foreign currency reserves to meet the increased demand for dollar.

It has so far sold more than $10 billion to various banks for emergency imports during the current fiscal.

In FY22, $7.62 billion dollars was sold by the central bank.

BB sells dollar in lieu of local currency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
M'singh rises to welcome PM tomorrow
Biogas, gas leak, AC may be behind blast: CTTC  
Hasina-Modi to inaugurate  on Mar 18
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM
Forex reserve drops to $31b
No evidence of sabotage found so far: Kamal
3 remanded for 2 days
Adani power supply starts from Jharkhand


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft