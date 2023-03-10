Forex reserve drops to $31b

Bangladesh's Foreign exchange reserve dropped to $31 billion in one year, barely enough to pay four months' import bills, $8 billion per month.





On March 1, the reserve stood at $32.30 billion down from $44 billion on the same day a year ago.





Asian Clearing Union is an international transaction settlement system, through which transactions between Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Iran and Pakistan are settled.





ACU was established on December 9, 1974, at the initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).





Sri Lanka was also a member until October 2022, when it withdrew from this group due to its economic turmoil.





Debts are settled between themselves every two months.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken various initiatives to prevent the decline of forex reserves.





The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first tranche of $470 million has been added to the country's current reserves.





The reserves reached a record-high of $48 billion in August 2021.





The central bank is constantly selling foreign currency reserves to meet the increased demand for dollar.





It has so far sold more than $10 billion to various banks for emergency imports during the current fiscal.





In FY22, $7.62 billion dollars was sold by the central bank.







BB sells dollar in lieu of local currency.