No evidence of sabotage found so far: Kamal

SHARIATPUR, Mar 9: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP, on Thursday said that no evidence of sabotage has so far been found in the Dhaka blast as investigating agencies are yet to find any sign of sabotage regarding the explosion.





"The investigation is still ongoing. So, we cannot say anything certainly . . . Army intelligence along with police forces are working to find out the cause behind the blast that took place in the Siddique Bazar area of Dhaka city. But, initially, we thought that this explosion happened due to accumulated gas," the Minister said.





"After getting the investigation report, we will be able to certainly say the reason behind the explosion," the Home Minister said replying to questions from journalists after inaugurating the newly-constructed building of Bhedarganj Police Station in the afternoon.





In response to another question from journalists regarding Khaleda Zia's sentence waiver, the Minister said following the request of her relatives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed generosity and allowed her to stay at home and take treatment.







"The timeframe was fixed. Khaleda Zia's relatives have appealed again as the time limit has expired. It will again be sent to the Prime Minister through the Ministry of Law. But we have to wait for some more time to know whether the application will be accepted or not, he said.





The conditions are that she would stay at her Gulshan house, and would not leave the country. The Home Minister confirmed the media about it on early Thursday afternoon.





Earlier, addressing a press conference at his secretariat office, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the Law Ministry received a letter from the Home Ministry requesting opinion on the conditional extension of the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's punishment by another six months.







But, no opinion has so far been given. The conditions previously imposed on suspension of the punishment of Khaleda Zia will remain in force.





BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Eskandar submitted a fresh application to the Ministry of Home Affairs on march 6 seeking extension of her release period. In the application, Shamim Eskandar also sought permission to take his elder sister abroad for treatment relaxing the conditions of her release.





The Law Minister said it would be known about the application which was submitted on March 6 last. "However, I think that the conditions which were imposed earlier for extension of the suspension of Khaleda Zia's punishment will remain valid. It is my firm belief."





Recalling Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's speech at Rajarbagh in 1975, Asaduzzaman said that the police are now people's friends as currently, they are working for the welfare of the people.





Apart from working for the welfare of the people, the police have acquired capabilities in all areas, including fighting against militancy and terrorism. He urged everyone to work together for making the country free from drug abuse.





Urging all people from refraining from drug consumption and trading, the Minister said, "People should understand that drug is a terrible addiction which destroys a society apart from family." Superintendent of Police Md Saiful Haque presided over the opening ceremony.





When the Law Minister's attention was drawn to it, he said, "Only the court has the jurisdiction to grant bail, not the government." "There are two conditions that Khaleda Zia will take treatment staying at home and she will not leave the country for treatment abroad during this period," he said.Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Member of Parliament for Shariatpur-2 Constituency AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Member of Parliament for Shariatpur-1 Constituency Iqbal Hossain Apu, Member of Parliament for Shariatpur-3 Constituency Nahim Razzaq, senior secretary of the Public Security Division of Home Ministry Aminul Islam Khan, Deputy Inspector General of police of Dhaka range Syed Nurul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Md Parvez Hasan, and District Awami League General Secretary Anal Kumar Dey were present as special guests. Bhedarganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Humayun Kabir and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun, among others, were present.