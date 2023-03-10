3 remanded for 2 days

Three people including two building owners over Siddique Bazar explosion incident were placed on a two-day remand for interrogation.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Alam passed the order on Thursday after a hearing on remand plea.







Old Dhaka's Siddique Bazar, building's horrific explosion killed 22 and injured dozens on Tuesday.





The Detective Branch (DB) police on Wednesday arrested the three people under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure (Cr.Pc.). DB inspector Md Abdul Mabud produced the three with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand for interrogation.





On Thursday DB Chief Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid disclosed the matter at a press briefing.





"There was no open space for parking in the basement. The place has been rented for sanitary business decorating with glasses. There is no ventilation system. The building's septic tank was never cleaned," the DB chief said.





For this, the building owners and traders are responsible for the explosion.





The two brothers were arrested for their negligence as the building was built without following the relevant laws and rules. Police on Wednesday filed an unnatural death case in the incident of the explosion. Meanwhile, three committees have been formed to investigate the explosion.







Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days. A national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, and the Bangladesh Army has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) formed a six-member committee.





The remanded building owners are Md Wahidur Rahman, 46, and Matiur Rahman, 35, sons of the building's original owner, the late Hazi Mohammad Rezaur Rahman and a sanitary shop Abdul Motaleb Mintu, 36.The district administration provided Tk 50,000 each to the families of those who died in the incident. While the seriously injured were given Tk 25,000 each and minor injured people were given Tk 10,000-Tk 15,000 each. The DC also informed that 10 injured are currently undergoing treatment at DMC while 12 are at the burn unit.