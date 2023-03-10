Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

3 remanded for 2 days

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

Three people including two building owners over Siddique Bazar explosion incident were placed on a two-day remand for interrogation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Alam passed the order on Thursday after a hearing on remand plea.

Old Dhaka's Siddique Bazar, building's horrific explosion killed 22 and injured dozens on Tuesday.

The remanded building owners are Md Wahidur Rahman, 46, and Matiur Rahman, 35, sons of the building's original owner, the late Hazi Mohammad Rezaur Rahman and a sanitary shop Abdul Motaleb Mintu, 36.

The Detective Branch (DB) police on Wednesday arrested the three people under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure (Cr.Pc.). DB inspector Md Abdul Mabud produced the three with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand for interrogation.

On Thursday DB Chief Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid disclosed the matter at a press briefing.

"There was no open space for parking in the basement. The place has been rented for sanitary business decorating with glasses. There is no ventilation system. The building's septic tank was never cleaned," the DB chief said.

For this, the building owners and traders are responsible for the explosion.

The two brothers were arrested for their negligence as the building was built without following the relevant laws and rules. Police on Wednesday filed an unnatural death case in the incident of the explosion. Meanwhile, three committees have been formed to investigate the explosion.

Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days. A national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, and the Bangladesh Army has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) formed a six-member committee.

The district administration provided Tk 50,000 each to the families of those who died in the incident. While the seriously injured were given Tk 25,000 each and minor injured people were given Tk 10,000-Tk 15,000 each. The DC also informed that 10 injured are currently undergoing treatment at DMC while 12 are at the burn unit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
M'singh rises to welcome PM tomorrow
Biogas, gas leak, AC may be behind blast: CTTC  
Hasina-Modi to inaugurate  on Mar 18
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM
Forex reserve drops to $31b
No evidence of sabotage found so far: Kamal
3 remanded for 2 days
Adani power supply starts from Jharkhand


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft