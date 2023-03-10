Adani power supply starts from Jharkhand

Adani Power Ltd started power flow through 400 KV TL between West Bengal border Monkosha-Chapainawababganj-Rohanpur-Bogura on March 9 at 7.438 pm," a Power Division release said.





"At 9 pm on Thursday it supplied 50 MW of electricity through Bogura 400/230 KV line, Power Grid Company Ltd has install the 134 km long line from West Bengal border Monkosha-Chapainawababganj-Rohanpur-Bogura," Power Division release said.





The grid line has been synchronized at 7:38pm on test run basis, the release added.





"To settle the coal price and other issue, a technical team of Power Development Board and Power Division will fly to India next week," Power Division sources said.





A total of 244 KM transmission line has been installed between India and Bangladesh to import the electricity.





Government signed a deal with Adani Power Ltd in 2017 to import 1498 MW of electricity for the next 25 years.





As per Adani's request letter, Bangladesh has to pay $400 per million tonnes of coal, that means the per unit electricity from this plant would be around Tk 25.





It synchronized with the Bangladesh Power Grid Company (PGCB) on Thursday night through its dedicated 134 km line from Godda, Jharkhand India, the release said.Adani has also enjoyed the 'system loss' benefit as per contract. However, the rate of capacity payment is Tk 5.11 as per contract, which is unique in Bangladesh's power purchase agreement.