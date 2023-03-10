Khaleda's conviction suspension in the works: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Thursday that his ministry had received the documents for extending tenure of suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's conviction.







The two conditions on which she was released by suspending the conviction may remain in the ministry's recommendation, Anis said.





"The ministry has received the documents for extending suspension of Khaleda Zia's conviction. But, it was not tabled before me yet.







When the file would be tabled before me, it would be cleared and forwarded to the Home Ministry with our recommendation," Anis said, adding, "The ministry would recommend the same conditions for extending the tenure.







But, I don't even know about the matters what's in the file as it was not yet tabled before me."





Anis made the remarks while briefing reporters after meeting seven envoys of different countries at his office.





Ambassadors of Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France led by EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met the law at his office at Secretariat.





In response to a query about Khaleda Zia's permanent bail that her family members demanded in an application to the Home Ministry, Ani said, "I haven't yet seen the file. It would be disposed after examining the documents.







She was given two conditions when her conviction was suspended for the first time.







The conditions were -- she would take treatment in Dhaka and cannot travel abroad. Those conditions still remain and may be recommend for extension."





Regarding her permanent bail, he said, "It's not the jurisdiction of the government.







It's the jurisdiction of the court. The government can suspend the conviction for a certain period. It would be conditional. The two conditions, she was given during her first time suspension of conviction, would be given again."





"If they want permanent bail or release, they will have to go to the court," he added.





Recently, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Eskandar gave a fresh application recently to the Home Ministry seeking extension of her release period.





In the application, he asked to relax the conditions of her release and allow her to travel abroad for treatment. Earlier, the government extended Khaleda's conditional release in two corruption cases several times.





The former Prime Minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.





She was convicted in a second corruption case later. The 77-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.





Regarding the meeting with the diplomats, Anis said, "If the foreigners want to know about election, we don't mind telling them about it as we do not do politics of killing or lies. We don't hide anything, so we have no objection and no hesitation to let the diplomats know about it."





There is no foreign pressure on the government over the upcoming national election, Anis said, adding that the government will not listen to anyone's advice about the country's internal affairs as it is an independent nation.







"We will do whatever is good for the citizens of the independent state," he added.





When asked if there was any discussion on participatory elections, he said, "We want a participatory election. We want everyone to take part in the election. I can also say that there is no question that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh will be free, fair and neutral."





"We will not go beyond the Constitution of the Republic. The election will be held in the way as mentioned in the constitution. We want all the political parties of Bangladesh to take part in the election. But who will take part in the election and who will not it's up to the political parties," he said.