Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:44 AM
Tk 9cr of Tk 11.25cr robbed cash of DBBL recovered

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Detectives have recovered the Dhaka Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL)'s money which was robbed from a security company's vehicle at Diabari area under Turag Police Station on Thursday morning.

They said they had recovered Tk 9 crore, out of the looted Tk 11.25 crore. At least seven people were arrested  in connection with the robbery.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a group of armed robbers robbed a private security company's vehicle at Turag area when it was heading towards Savar EPZ area to re-fill ATM booths there.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:30am at an area adjacent to No 11 Bridge at Sector 16 in Uttara, said Shariful Islam, an Inspector at the Turag police Station. However, the culprits could not be identified as no security cameras existed there.

Turag Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moudud Howlader said a vehicle of a private security company was carrying some Tk 11.25 crore to put the cash in the ATM booths of DBBL in Savar EPZ area.

Later, several law enforcing agencies including police launched manhunt to arrest the criminals and recovered the money.

The DBBL authorities also filed a mugging case against unidentified muggers with Turag Police Station in connection with the incident.

The DBBL authorities said they appointed a third party or security company to carry the cash for re-filling in their ATM booths. The company called 'Money Plant' was carrying the cash for the ATM booths at Savar EPZ area. The incident of robbery took place at Uttara on the way to Savar EPZ.


