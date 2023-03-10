10 named for Independence Award-2023

The government has picked nine renowned personalities and an organisation for highest state award 'Swadhinata Padak 2023' (Independence Award) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.





The Cabinet Division disclosed the name of the recipients of the award in a press release issued on Thursday.





It is said that the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has decided to award 'Freedom Award 2023' to nine distinguished individuals and an organization in recognition of their glorious and successful contribution at the national level.







The recipients are Independence and liberation war: Freedom fighter Colonel (Retd.) Samsul Alam, late Lt AG Mohammad Khurshid, Shahid Khawaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, Bir Bikram Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya).







Literature: late Dr Muhammad Moinuddin Ahmed (Salim Al Din).





Culture: Pabitra Mohan De.





Sports: ASM Rockibul Hasan.





Social Service/Public Service: Department of Fire Service & Civil Defence Research and training: Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Zahid) and Dr Firdausi Qadri.





Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year since 1977 ahead of Independence Day.