Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

10 named for Independence Award-2023

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The government has picked nine renowned personalities and an organisation for highest state award 'Swadhinata Padak 2023' (Independence Award) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The Cabinet Division disclosed the name of the recipients of the award in a press release issued on Thursday.

It is said that the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has decided to award 'Freedom Award 2023' to nine distinguished individuals and an organization in recognition of their glorious and successful contribution at the national level.

The recipients are Independence and liberation war: Freedom fighter Colonel (Retd.) Samsul Alam, late Lt AG Mohammad Khurshid, Shahid Khawaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, Bir Bikram Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury (Maya). 

Literature: late Dr Muhammad Moinuddin Ahmed (Salim Al Din).

Culture: Pabitra Mohan De.

Sports: ASM Rockibul Hasan.

Social Service/Public Service: Department of Fire Service & Civil Defence Research and training: Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Zahid) and Dr Firdausi Qadri.

Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year since 1977 ahead of Independence Day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
M'singh rises to welcome PM tomorrow
Biogas, gas leak, AC may be behind blast: CTTC  
Hasina-Modi to inaugurate  on Mar 18
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM
Forex reserve drops to $31b
No evidence of sabotage found so far: Kamal
3 remanded for 2 days
Adani power supply starts from Jharkhand


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft