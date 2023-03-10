Blinken assures Momen of continued support

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that they would like to engage more in Bangladesh's different development endeavours.





"We (US) will stand by you (Bangladesh)," Momen told the reporters quoting his US counterpart as saying during their meeting in the Indian capital on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit at the Foreign Ministry Thursday afternoon.





He said Blinken's understandings of bilateral issues "are not bad". Replying a question regarding US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion, the Foreign Minister said the issue did not come up during the conversation.





Momen described his meeting with Blinken as "very constructive" adding that they discussed various critical bilateral issues as "we have developed a very good rapport with the US".





"Yes, during the conversation, we explained him about Digital Security Act (DSA), I told him that Bangladesh had formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) to check communal conflict and confront with hate crime," the Foreign Minister said. US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said his country would continue to standby Bangladesh with its "best efforts" in the development process of Bangladesh, Momen told the reporters.