Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Blinken assures Momen of continued support

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that they would like to engage more in Bangladesh's different development endeavours.

"We (US) will stand by you (Bangladesh)," Momen told the reporters quoting his US counterpart as saying during their meeting in the Indian capital on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit at the Foreign Ministry Thursday afternoon.

He said Blinken's understandings of bilateral issues "are not bad". Replying a question regarding US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion, the Foreign Minister said the issue did not come up during the conversation.

Momen described his meeting with Blinken as "very constructive" adding that they discussed various critical bilateral issues as "we have developed a very good rapport with the US".

"Yes, during the conversation, we explained him about Digital Security Act (DSA), I told him that Bangladesh had formulated the Digital Security Act (DSA) to check communal conflict and confront with hate crime," the Foreign Minister said. US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said his country would continue to standby Bangladesh with its "best efforts" in the development process of Bangladesh, Momen told the reporters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
M'singh rises to welcome PM tomorrow
Biogas, gas leak, AC may be behind blast: CTTC  
Hasina-Modi to inaugurate  on Mar 18
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM
Forex reserve drops to $31b
No evidence of sabotage found so far: Kamal
3 remanded for 2 days
Adani power supply starts from Jharkhand


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft