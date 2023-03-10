Tigers outdo World Champs in T20 series starter Starting the three-match T20i series as underdogs against the World Champions of the format England, Bangladesh trounced the guests convincingly by six wickets in the series starter on Thursday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Bangladesh with two massive changes in the playing eleven invited England to bat first. They awarded T20i cap to young gun Towhid Hridoy and placed in Rony Talukdar to open the innings.







England however, got brilliant start from opening pair combining skipper Josh Buttler and Phil Salt. They piled up 80 runs and remained together all through the half way of their batting innings. Salt accumulated 38 off 35 but Buttler, by virtue of a gifted life from Shakib, had hoarded 67 off 42 with four boundaries and as many over-boundaries. Shakib dropped Buttler at mid-on when the English skipper was batting on 19.





England had been absolutely dominating till the 16th over of the game, but the momentum of the game shifted all on a sudden in the 17th over delivered by Hasan Mahmud, who picked up the wicket of set batter Buttler in the first ball of the over and conceded one run in the first death over of that particular game! England thereafter, could add 21 runs only from last four overs losing four wickets as the Tigers restricted the Three Lions in a reachable total of 156 runs for six.





Needing 157 runs to conquer England, Rony Talukdar and Liton Das started to reply according to the demand of the match scenario though Liton couldn't go for long, who was cut down on 12. Rony returning to international action after eight years, started swinging bat furiously and was stopped on 21 off 14 with four boundaries, which was the foundation of Bangladesh's chase.





Najmul Hossain Shanto, who have been going through the best of his time with the bat, started to slay visiting bowlers and picked up the 2nd fifty of his career. The southpaw stockpiled 51 off 31 and articulated his innings with eight rope kissing shots. Debutant Towhid Hridoy had also batted with positive intent and stopped on 24 off 17 with couple of boundaries. He hit the solitary over boundary of the Bangladesh batting innings as well.





Shakib and Afif Hossain Dhrubo did the rest remaining unbeaten on 34 off 24 and 15 off 13 respectively as the Tigers reached 158 for four from 18 overs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.





Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took one wicket apiece for England.





Shanto was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant fifty and three catches.





Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets for 26 runs while Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest equally among them.The second and third games of the series are scheduled in Dhaka on March 12 and 14 respectively.