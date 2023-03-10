Video
Some trying to create instability by going against BD, PM: FM

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has raised questions about the intentions of some people who are talking against Bangladesh and its leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said those people are on a mission to minus her (Sheikh Hasina) so that an instability can be created here.

He made these remarks while drawing his attention over the global leaders' letter to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which also appeared as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

In the letter they expressed their "deep concerns for the well-being" of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

"It does not matter much. It's unrealistic and not objective," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when a reporter sought his comment on an appeal by 40 world leaders regarding Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"It's noting that grapes are sour," Momen said.

Momen said Bangladesh is a role model of development and the world acknowledged this.


