Construction may begin this year

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 9: The detail design of the Bay Terminal of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has already been submitted.





After a full review of the proposal, the CPA authorities will go for preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) during the current month.





CPA sources said, the DPP of the Bay Terminal is expected to be finalised in June.





"After finalisation of the DPP, the CPA authorities will invite tenders for implementation of the Bay Terminal within this year," CPA sources said.





Two appointed Consultant firms Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited of South Korea have prepared the detail design of the Bay Terminal.





Meanwhile, the master plan including the detailed area plan framed by the appointed Consultant for the Bay Terminal has been submitted to the CPA at the end of last December.





The Bay Terminal is expected to go on operation in 2026.





Bay Terminal will handle various cargos and container vessels such as Panamax-class containers and bulk carriers.





The CPA had taken up the project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013.





Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).





The CPA has selected the Consultant for one terminal to be implemented by CPA.





The PPP Authority also appointed Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.





The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the CPA's proposal to appoint a joint venture of Sellhorn, WSP, KS and Aqua, Germany, as the consultant for the channel dredging and breakwater construction works of the Bay Terminal Construction Project at Tk 51.30 crore.





The German consultancy firm will conduct a feasibility study and detail drawings and designs on that part of the construction, and later, it will also monitor the construction work.





Besides, nearly 800 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and Private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.





The proposed Bay terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.





CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both Break water reclamation of land and the Navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay terminal has been estimated at around Tk 4000 crore.





Meanwhile, five international port giants, including PSA Singapore, China Merchants Sports Holding Company Ltd, Dubai Ports (DP) World of the UAE, and International Port Development Co-operation of Korea, have expressed their interest in funding and constructing the mega project.