School feeding project likely to start from July: Minister

State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said that the school feeding program will be launched from July this year.







He said this at the unveiling ceremony of the feasibility study prepared for the school feeding program organised by the Department of Primary Education at a hotel in the capital Dhaka on Thursday.





The State Minister in his speech as chief guest said that the 'feasibility study' prepared with the World Food Program (FAO) will be sent to the National Economic Council (ECNEC) as soon as possible.







This will be Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gift to the children.





State Minister Md Zakir Hossain further said, through the school feeding program, there will be great progress in ensuring quality primary education by preventing dropout of students, filling nutritional deficiency of children, 100 per cent enrollment in schools, preventing learning deficit through regular school attendance.





Under the leadership of Director General of Primary Education Shahar Rezwan Hayat, Secretary of Primary and Mass Education Ministry Farid Ahmed, Resident Representative of World Food Program in Bangladesh spoke as a special guest.





Later, the State Minister officially released the 'feasibility study' report of the school feeding programme. Representatives of 50 ministries and departments were present.