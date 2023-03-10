Juba Dal GS Munna remanded for two days

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna on a two-day remand in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over assaulting police.





Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after hearing on remand plea.





Md Mostafizur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before it with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.





Defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.