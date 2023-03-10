Video
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:43 AM
Juba Dal GS Munna remanded for two days

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal General Secretary Abdul Monayem Munna on a two-day remand in a case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over assaulting police.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before it with a seven-day remand prayer for questioning.

Defence, however, submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.


