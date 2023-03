Several passengers of the bus were injured when they tried to get down from the vehicle hurriedly.





MUNSHIGANJ, Mar 9: A fire broke out on a running bus on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj district on Thursday afternoon.The incident took place near Shologhar Bus Stand around 2:30pm. Witnesses said the fire broke out from the engine of the bus when it reached near a passenger shed.