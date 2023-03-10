IOM launches $125m appeal for Rohingyas, hosts

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is asking for $125 million to support 1.4 million Rohingya refugees, host communities in need in Cox's Bazar as the response to the Rohingya refugee crisis drags on for a sixth year in 2023.







"The ongoing crises and disasters around the world should not make us forget the needs of Rohingya refugees and the response in Bangladesh," said Antonio Vitorino, IOM director general. "We earnestly urge the international community to step up their efforts to ensure the Rohingya refugees continue to receive the support they need," IOM said on its website.





Over 900,000 Rohingya refugees have temporarily sought shelter in Cox's Bazar since the 2017 influx, and the Bangladeshi government and the wider international community have supported them throughout, IOM said on its website.





The Rohingyas must continue to receive ongoing help until they may freely return to Myanmar in a secure and dignified manner, it said. Under the JRP for 2023, which was launched with the Government of Bangladesh, these humanitarian players are attempting to raise a total of more than $876 million.





In order to put that in context, we should note that the JRP for 2022 amounted to $881 million, and less than half that amount was disbursed. The expectation is that the 2023 response will be even worse.







The World Food Programme (WFP), another UN agency, has already been forced to cut food rations for camp residents by 17 per cent from March 1, from $12 per head to $10 per person.