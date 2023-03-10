Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 March, 2023, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

IOM launches $125m appeal for Rohingyas, hosts

Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Diplomatic Correspondent

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is asking for $125 million to support 1.4 million Rohingya refugees, host communities in need in Cox's Bazar as the response to the Rohingya refugee crisis drags on for a sixth year in 2023.

 "The ongoing crises and disasters around the world should not make us forget the needs of Rohingya refugees and the response in Bangladesh," said Antonio Vitorino, IOM director general. "We earnestly urge the international community to step up their efforts to ensure the Rohingya refugees continue to receive the support they need," IOM said on its website.

Over 900,000 Rohingya refugees have temporarily sought shelter in Cox's Bazar since the 2017 influx, and the Bangladeshi government and the wider international community have supported them throughout, IOM said on its website.

The Rohingyas must continue to receive ongoing help until they may freely return to Myanmar in a secure and dignified manner, it said. Under the JRP for 2023, which was launched with the Government of Bangladesh, these humanitarian players are attempting to raise a total of more than $876 million.

 In order to put that in context, we should note that the JRP for 2022 amounted to $881 million, and less than half that amount was disbursed. The expectation is that the 2023 response will be even worse.

The World Food Programme (WFP), another UN agency, has already been forced to cut food rations for camp residents by 17 per cent from March 1, from $12 per head to $10 per person.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction may begin this year
School feeding project likely to start from July: Minister
BNP demands cancellation of power accord with Adani
Juba Dal GS Munna remanded for two days
Fire on running bus in Munshiganj Several injured
IOM launches $125m appeal for Rohingyas, hosts
Indira highlights good practices of BD at UN
Siddique Bazar Blast Chinese FM shocked at casualties


Latest News
BGMEA-Jack to collaborate in building capacity of RMG sector in technologies
Hasina, Modi to open cross-border oil pipeline on March 18
Test transmission of power supply from Adani plant to Bangladesh's national grid starts
Picnic bus carrying students catches fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22
9 individuals, 1 institution to get Independence Award 2023
Afroza Haque takes oath as MP
138 maunds of hilsa fry seized in Bhola
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Make life-oriented movies to change society: PM Hasina
Most Read News
Tk 11.25cr of DBBL robbed from security company's vehicle
Gulistan blast: Police files UD, 3rd day's rescue efforts start
TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials
Japanese mother can’t take children abroad: SC
Death toll from Gulistan blast rises to 21
Building owners among 3 arrested over Gulistan blast
Cousins, who went out for tea in Gulistan’s Siddique Bazar, never returned
Gulistan blast: Road remains closed today
Gulistan blast death toll rises to 20 as another dies at hospital
Gulistan blast: Bldg owners among 3 accused remanded
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft