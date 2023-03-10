Indira highlights good practices of BD at UN

NEW YORK, Mar 9: State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira highlighted the good practices of Bangladesh in advancing women empowerment at the United Nations.





"Following the footprint of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has made significant strides in advancing women empowerment in many areas including in the field of technology use under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the State Minister said quoted while addressing at the Ministerial Roundtable in the United Nations on Tuesday.





Stating various policy initiatives, Indira shared the ministerial delegations of other countries that after successful 'Digital Bangladesh' campaign, PM Sheikh Hasina launched 'Smart Bangladesh' campaign, where the entire economy of Bangladesh will be operated with the support of technology.







The women will have equal opportunities to engage themselves in this technology-driven development journey of Bangladesh, she further added, according to a press release.







In her remarks, the State Minister highlighted that over 5000 digital centers have been established across the country where 50 per cent service providers are women.





She also shared other best practices in which women were given priority such as the receipt of salary by RMG workers - 80pc of whom are women, through mobile services; empowerment of around 10.25 million of rural women across the country through ICT based signature project "Info Lady"; introduction of a mobile app named 'Joy' and the two 24 hours national hotlines109 and 999 to prevent and protect women from violence and sexual harassment. These good practices were highly applauded by the international community.







Referring to the target of Bangladesh to increase women's participation in ICT to 30 per cent by 2030 and 50 percent participation by 2041, the State Minister sought support and cooperation from United Nations and development partners to achieve these goals.







Prior to the roundtable, she attended a high-level event on 'Getting it Right from the Start: Empowering Women in Green STEM through the Education Pipeline' organized by the Permanent Mission of Australia and a Ministerial breakfast arranged by the World Bank Group.







The State Minister is attending the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.Earlier on March 6, she met Prime Minister of Iceland Katr�n Jakobsd�ttir and President of Swiss Federation Alain Berset at receptions hosted by the Permanent Mission of Iceland and Switzerland for the visiting Ministers.