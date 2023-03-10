Siddique Bazar Blast Chinese FM shocked at casualties The Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has expressed shock at the heavy casualties following an explosion in a commercial building at Siddique Bazar in Dhaka.





"I hereby extend my deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," he said in a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.





The Chinese Foreign Minister wished the injured victims a full and quick recovery, a Chinese Embassy release said on Thursday.