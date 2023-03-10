Siddique Bazar Blast Chinese FM shocked at casualties

Video
Published : Friday, 10 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has expressed shock at the heavy casualties following an explosion in a commercial building at Siddique Bazar in Dhaka.

"I hereby extend my deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," he said in a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The Chinese Foreign Minister wished the injured victims a full and quick recovery, a Chinese Embassy release said on Thursday.


